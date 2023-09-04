Marvel Shares Short New Teaser for Season 2 of “Loki”

Marvel Studios have released a short new teaser for the upcoming second season of Loki, which premieres October 6th on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The new teaser features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) being pulled through time, between the past, the present and the future.

Returning characters can be seen throughout, including Slyvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius (Owen Wilson) and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

We also get a look at Ke Huy Quan’s new character, Ouroboros "OB."

Watch the teaser for yourself below:

And below, you can check out the previously released full trailer

About Loki Season 2:

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

For all time, always! Loki Season 2 premieres October 6th, 2023 on Disney+.