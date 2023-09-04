Marvel Shares Short New Teaser for Season 2 of “Loki”

Marvel Studios have released a short new teaser for the upcoming second season of Loki, which premieres October 6th on Disney+.
- The new teaser features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) being pulled through time, between the past, the present and the future.
- Returning characters can be seen throughout, including Slyvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius (Owen Wilson) and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).
- We also get a look at Ke Huy Quan’s new character, Ouroboros "OB."
- Watch the teaser for yourself below:
- And below, you can check out the previously released full trailer for Loki’s second season:
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- For all time, always! Loki Season 2 premieres October 6th, 2023 on Disney+.
