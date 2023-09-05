“The Marvels” is the Most Anticipated Fall Movie According to Fandango Poll

According to Deadline, Fandango announced their Most Anticipated Fall & Horror Movie Survey this morning. Taking the number one spot for Most Anticipated Fall Movies is one Marvel fans can’t wait for.
What’s Happening:
- Fandango surveyed 2,000 participants and announced a list of the Most Anticipated Fall & Horror Movies with The Marvels taking the number one spot.
- You'll see that The Marvels can be found in multiple categories.
Most Anticipated Fall Movies:
- The Marvels (Nov. 10)
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Nov. 17)
- The Equalizer 3 (Sept. 1)
- A Haunting in Venice (Sept. 15)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Oct. 20)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Sept 8)
- The Expendables 4 (Sept. 22)
- The Exorcist: Believer (Oct. 6)
- Saw X (Sept. 29)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (Oct. 27)
Most Anticipated Main Characters:
- Carol Danvers (Brie Larson in The Marvels)
- Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice)
- Robert McCall (Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3)
- Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani in The Marvels)
- Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris in The Marvels)
Most Anticipated Supporting Characters:
- Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson in The Marvels)
- Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh in A Haunting in Venice)
- Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)
- W. S. Hamilton (Brendan Fraser in Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Acteur (Dakota Fanning in The Equalizer 3)