“The Marvels” is the Most Anticipated Fall Movie According to Fandango Poll

According to Deadline, Fandango announced their Most Anticipated Fall & Horror Movie Survey this morning. Taking the number one spot for Most Anticipated Fall Movies is one Marvel fans can’t wait for.

What’s Happening:

  • Fandango surveyed 2,000 participants and announced a list of the Most Anticipated Fall & Horror Movies with The Marvels taking the number one spot.
  • You'll see that The Marvels can be found in multiple categories.

Most Anticipated Fall Movies:

  • The Marvels (Nov. 10)
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Nov. 17)
  • The Equalizer 3 (Sept. 1)
  • A Haunting in Venice (Sept. 15)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Oct. 20)
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Sept 8)
  • The Expendables 4 (Sept. 22)
  • The Exorcist: Believer (Oct. 6)
  • Saw X  (Sept. 29)
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s (Oct. 27)

Most Anticipated Main Characters:

  • Carol Danvers (Brie Larson in The Marvels)
  • Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice)
  • Robert McCall (Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3)
  • Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani in The Marvels)
  • Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris in The Marvels)

Most Anticipated Supporting Characters:

  • Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson in The Marvels)
  • Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh in A Haunting in Venice)
  • Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)
  • W. S. Hamilton (Brendan Fraser in Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Acteur (Dakota Fanning in The Equalizer 3)