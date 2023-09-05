“The Marvels” is the Most Anticipated Fall Movie According to Fandango Poll

According to Deadline, Fandango announced their Most Anticipated Fall & Horror Movie Survey this morning. Taking the number one spot for Most Anticipated Fall Movies is one Marvel fans can’t wait for.

What’s Happening:

Fandango surveyed 2,000 participants and announced a list of the Most Anticipated Fall & Horror Movies with The Marvels taking the number one spot.

taking the number one spot. You'll see that The Marvels can be found in multiple categories.

Most Anticipated Fall Movies:

The Marvels (Nov. 10)

(Nov. 10) The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Nov. 17)

(Nov. 17) The Equalizer 3 (Sept. 1)

(Sept. 1) A Haunting in Venice (Sept. 15)

(Sept. 15) Killers of the Flower Moon (Oct. 20)

(Oct. 20) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Sept 8)

(Sept 8) The Expendables 4 (Sept. 22)

(Sept. 22) The Exorcist: Believer (Oct. 6)

(Oct. 6) Saw X (Sept. 29)

(Sept. 29) Five Nights at Freddy’s (Oct. 27)

Most Anticipated Main Characters:

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson in The Marvels )

) Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice )

) Robert McCall (Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3 )

) Ms. Marvel The Marvels )

) Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris in The Marvels)

Most Anticipated Supporting Characters: