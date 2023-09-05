Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Merchandise Event Coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports from September 20th–23rd

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are invited to a special event at ESPN Wide World of Sports later this month, full of shopping, snacks and more!

What’s Happening:

Annual Passholders are invited to take part in a unique shopping experience coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from September 20th–23rd.

Passholders will be able to shop apparel, collectibles and more from past merchandise collections, for up to 60% off!

Passholders can also be amongst the first to preview and purchase some items coming to Walt Disney World this fall using their regular Passholder discount.

Food trucks, photo ops and exclusive food & beverage items will also be available to enjoy in and around the arena before and after shopping.

This event will be held at the AdventHealth Arena and will run from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. daily.

Passholders can secure their spot to shop by visiting the My Disney Experience app and joining the virtual queue starting at 8:00 a.m.

Passholders will have a 2-hour window to return to the AdventHealth Arena in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex once their group has been called.

An Annual Passholder card, Disney MagicMobile Pass, MagicBand, or MagicBand+ and photo ID will be required for check-in.

Each member of your party must be an Annual Passholder and have a spot in the virtual queue. Non Passholders will not be admitted.