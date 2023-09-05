Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Merchandise Event Coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports from September 20th–23rd

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are invited to a special event at ESPN Wide World of Sports later this month, full of shopping, snacks and more!
What’s Happening:
- Annual Passholders are invited to take part in a unique shopping experience coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from September 20th–23rd.
- Passholders will be able to shop apparel, collectibles and more from past merchandise collections, for up to 60% off!
- Passholders can also be amongst the first to preview and purchase some items coming to Walt Disney World this fall using their regular Passholder discount.
- Food trucks, photo ops and exclusive food & beverage items will also be available to enjoy in and around the arena before and after shopping.
- This event will be held at the AdventHealth Arena and will run from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. daily.
- Passholders can secure their spot to shop by visiting the My Disney Experience app and joining the virtual queue starting at 8:00 a.m.
- Passholders will have a 2-hour window to return to the AdventHealth Arena in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex once their group has been called.
- An Annual Passholder card, Disney MagicMobile Pass, MagicBand, or MagicBand+ and photo ID will be required for check-in.
- Each member of your party must be an Annual Passholder and have a spot in the virtual queue. Non Passholders will not be admitted.
