Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month With the Latest Foodie Guide

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will be celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month from September 15 through October 15. In order to prepare you for that celebration, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the latest foodie guide, with dozens of special offerings at both resorts.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Guava and Cheese Quesito: Puff pastry filled with guava paste, cream cheese, and glazed with a honey syrup

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Currently available; mobile order available)

Arroz Mamposteao: Crispy pork carnitas with Spanish-style rice and beans; Available at the following locations:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Coco Sweet Bread: Sweet dough filled with cinnamon-spiced custard topped with “Coco” décor (New)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Basque Cheesecake: Basque cheesecake with graham cracker crumbs and chocolate garnishes on top of an orange caramel sauce with strawberry-lime macerated berries (New)

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Parrillada de Cerdo Mixta: Chuleta Kan Kan, Ibérico Secreto de Bellota, Butifarra Sausage, Romesco sauce, calçots, manchego-dusted potatoes, and salsa verde (New) (Available starting Sept. 15)

Basque Cheesecake: Basque cheesecake with graham cracker crumbs and chocolate garnishes on top of an orange caramel sauce with strawberry-lime macerated berries (New) (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Cítricos (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Braised Pork Panceta al Pibil: Ají amarillo-sweet plantain purée, pickled peaches, and pipián verde (New)

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Coco Skeleton Bone Pastry: Bone-shaped pastry filled with dulce de leche Bavarian cream coated with white and dark chocolate and a “Coco” image (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Good’s Food to Go (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Bruno’s Vision Cake: Tres leches vanilla cake, dulce de leche, whipped cream, and sugar “vision shards”

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Artist’s Palette (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Lechón Asado: Roasted Cuban pork with white rice and black beans topped with pickled onions and cilantro (New)

Bruno’s Vision Cake: Tres leches vanilla cake, dulce de leche, whipped cream, and sugar “vision shards”

On the Rocks Pool Bar and The Paddock Grill (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Non-alcoholic Frozen Chocolate Coquito (Non-alcoholic): Classic non-alcoholic coquito with a chocolate addition (New)

Frozen Chocolate Coquito: Classic SelvaRey Chocolate Rum Coquito with a chocolate addition (New)

Various Disney Resort Hotel Pool Bars (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Spicy Paloma: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, grapefruit soda, and lime with a chili-lime rim

Pollo Guisado: Braised chicken, carrots, olives, jasmine rice, sweet plantains, and fried garlic cilantro (New); Available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Passion Fruit Tres Leches with a guava Mickey (New); Available at the following: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside



Various Disney Resort Hotel Table-Service Restaurants (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

La Rosa, La Piña, y El Mezcal: Siete Misterios Mezcal, Aperol Liqueur, Seedlip Garden 108, pineapple, lime, and guajillo syrup garnished with a ‘rose’ sugar rim (New)

Available at the following: Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Sanaa Lounge at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Enchanted Rose Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at Disney’s Riviera Resort The Turf Club Bar & Grill at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa



Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Wind & Waves Grill (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Lechón Asado: Roasted Cuban pork with white rice and black beans topped with pickled onions and cilantro (New)

Choza de Margarita (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Elote: Sweet corn on the cob with chipotle aïoli, queso cotija, and chile-lime powder

La Hacienda de San Angel (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tlayuda: Oaxacan Tostada, barbacoa beef, chipotle black beans, chorizo, Mexican sour cream, and pickled onions

Paloma: Curado Blanco Tequila, Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda, fresh lime juice, and chile-lime powder rim

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Currently available at the outdoor bar only)

Frozen Classic Strawberry Daiquiri: Thomas Tew Rum, strawberry, and lime

San Angel Inn (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Paloma: Curado Blanco Tequila, Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda, fresh lime juice, and chile-lime powder rim

Sunshine Seasons

Birria Tacos with beef, Monterey Jack, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Brazil at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE (Available through Nov. 18)

Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Xingu Brazilian Black Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with cachaça

Connections Eatery for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE (Available through Nov. 18; mobile order available)

Yucatan Sunset Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, passion fruit syrup, and Bols Triple Sec 30 Proof Liqueur with lime and orange juices (New)

Flavors from Fire at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE (Available through Nov. 18)

Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco with crushed avocado, grilled corn salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro-lime cream (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Flavors of America at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE (Available through Nov. 18)

Chilaquiles: Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde with ranchero chicken, queso fresco, cilantro-lime crema, and a soft-poached egg (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

The Fry Basket at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE (Available through Nov. 18)

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli (Plant-based) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Mexico at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE (Available through Nov. 18)

Tostada de Carnitas: Braised pork on a fried corn tortilla with black beans, avocado mousse, queso fresco, and chives (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Taco de Costilla: Slow-braised beef short rib on a corn tortilla with salsa de chile morita, avocado mousse, and spring onions (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Pastel Imposible: Layers of traditional Mexican flan and tres leches with guava and cajeta (New)

Trouble in Paradise Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal, Combier Watermelon Liqueur, Rosé Wine, Lime Juice, and Agave with a Chili-Lime Powder Rim (New)

Fly Away Margarita: Nocheluna Sotol, Pineapple-Ginger Juice, Chile Ancho Verde Liqueur, and Ambhar Blanco Tequila with a Sweet Dried Chili Salt Rim (NEW)

Shimmering Sips at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE (Available through Nov. 18)

Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut (Plant-based)

ABC Commissary (Currently available; mobile order available)

Pork Tacos: Pork carnitas on flour tortillas topped with avocado salsa verde and pickled onions served with Mexican rice and black beans topped with pork and queso fresco

Shrimp Tacos: Sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle mayonnaise, and mango salsa served with Mexican rice and black beans topped with pork and queso fresco

Watermelon Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, watermelon, sweet-and-sour, and lime juice

Backlot Express (Currently available; mobile order available)

Cuban Sandwich: Classically pressed roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard served with plantain chips

BaseLine Tap House (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Michelada: Golden Road State Cerveza, tomato-clam juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and chili-lime seasoning

Epic Eats (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Mango-Chamoy Funnel Cake: DOLE Whip mango with chamoy-mango purée and chili-lime seasoning served on a funnel cake (New)

Rosie’s All-American Café (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Tres Leches: Whipped cream topping, strawberry candy rocks, and an “ Encanto

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Pink Tres Leches Cake: Vanilla cake soaked with three milks (sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) and topped with cinnamon whipped cream and sugar flowers (New)

Dawa Bar (Available Starting Sept. 15)

Prickly Pear Margarita: Corazon Tequila, Bol’s Triple Sec 30 Proof Liqueur, sour, and desert pear (New)

Nomad Lounge and Tiffins Restaurant (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Birria Tacos: Braised beef, ancho and guajillo chiles, Oaxaca cheese, lime, and cilantro

Budín de Pan: Argentinian bread pudding, cognac raisins, dulce de leche, and rum raisin ice cream (New)

Agua de Valencia: Ketel One Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Toso Brut Sparkling Wine, Van der Hum Tangerine Liquor, blood orange juice, and guava (New)

Pizzafari (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Encanto Cupcake: Vanilla cake, guava and dulce de leche filling, vanilla frosting, white chocolate “Encanto” decoration, milk chocolate leaves, and crispy pearls (New)

Restaurantosaurus (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Cuban Sandwich: Roasted lechón, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles on a buttery Cuban-style bread served with french fries

Encanto Cupcake: Vanilla cake, guava, and dulce de leche filling, vanilla frosting, white chocolate “Encanto” decoration, milk chocolate leaves, and crispy pearls (New)

Magic Kingdom Park

Cinderella’s Royal Table (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Creamy Plantain Soup: Savory plant-based plantain soup topped with deep-fried plantains and cilantro (New) (Plant-based)

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Currently available)

Orinoco Ida’s Cachapas: House-made corn pancakes, beer-braised pork, roasted corn, Fresno pepper salsa, and avocado cream

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Leaning Palms (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Tinga de Pollo: Roasted chipotle chicken served over two corn tostadas with cilantro-lime slaw, spicy avocado crema, and finished with cotija cheese (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Sweet Mojito Taco: Sweet taco filled with lime mousse, mint pâte de fruit, and meringue on a graham cracker sable (New)

Cilantro Food Truck (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tequeños: Venezuelan white cheese wrapped with bread dough and a side of avocado-cilantro dipping sauce

The Daily Poutine (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Pastelón Poutine: Sofrito ground beef, fried sweet plantains, shredded cheddar, garlic aïoli, french fries, and chives

D-Luxe Burger (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Tripleta Burger: Signature-blend patty, ham, pork belly, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise-ketchup

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Dulce de Leche Donut: Cinnamon sugar confection with a dulce de leche buttercream filling and chocolate icing

Frontera Cocina Mexicana (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15;

Guava Margarita: Centinela Reposado Tequila, Ten to One Rum, guava purée, and agave infused with Mexican chiles

The Ganachery (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Guava Ganache Square: Guava ganache enrobed in 65% dark chocolate (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Gideon’s Bakehouse (Available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Coconut Guava Tart: An oversized tart filled with the finest coconut, delicious guava, and a macaroon top

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Cuban Delight: Roasted Cuban pork slow-roasted for 12 hours served with black beans, moro rice, and sofrito

Tres Leches: Yellow sponge cake soaked in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, cinnamon, and maraschino cherries

Vanilla Pudding: Creamy pudding made with condensed milk, evaporated milk, whipped cream, sugar, caramel, vanilla extract, and eggs

Huevos Rancheros: Fried corn tortillas and eggs topped with warmed salsa (Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Weekend Brunch)

The Front Porch at House of Blues

Cuban Sandwich: Roasted Cuban pork layered with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard

BBQ Brisket Empanadas: Pastry stuffed with BBQ brisket

Jaleo by José Andrés (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Croquetas de Jamón: Traditional fritters with Jamón Iberico de Bellota

Empedrat de mongetes y Gamba Roja: Lightly sauteed Gamba Roja served with a traditional Catalan bean salad of tomatoes, onions and kalamata olives

Piña Borracha: Fresh pineapple compressed with lime-rum syrup

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Picadillo Empanada: Empanada with cilantro-lime crema (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Dulce De Leche Latte: A delicious iced latte featuring dulce de leche syrup, topped with cold foam and the choice of a “Coco” or “Encanto” ripple

Disney Encanto – Familia Madrigal Blend: Made from medium roasted 100% Arabica beans from Colombia

“Coco” and “Encanto” Special Ripples

Paradiso 37 (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Mexican Burger: An 8oz char-grilled Angus steak burger, American cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and pico de gallo on a brioche bun served with french fries

Paradise Margarita: P37 Premium Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and agave nectar

Planet Hollywood (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Carnitas Tostadas: Crispy gyoza skins topped with slow-roasted pork, pickled onions, and queso fresco drizzled with spicy avocado cream

Celebrity Margarita: Santos Tequila, Grand Marnier, and fresh sour with a salted rim in a margarita souvenir glass

The Polite Pig (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Smoked Half Chicken Al Pastor: Half of a chicken marinated in chipotle, achiote, and spices and then smoked. It is complemented by the sweet heat of a guajillo-chili pineapple glaze and pineapple-poblano pico de gallo

Guavarita: Corazon Reposado Tequila, guava juice, lime juice, and triple sec

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Fiesta Sushi Roll: Cream cheese, “volcano mix,” and seared steak rolled tightly and topped with avocado, masago, togarashi, green onions, and micro greens drizzled with fiesta sauce, “chipotle-based mayo,” and eel sauce

House-made Red Sangria

Vivoli il Gelato (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tres Leches Tiramisu: This twist combines two classics into one incredibly delicious and decadent cake with spiked espresso topped with a heavenly tiramisu cream

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Mangonada: A fruity, frozen guava mango drink mixed with chili lime sauce and topped with mango purée and chili lime seasoning

Yesake (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Sakerita: Rich flavors of sake with the zesty essence of a margarita

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Guava and Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese pretzel dusted with cinnamon and sugar, served with a side of guava dipping sauce (New)

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Mole Half Chicken Plate: Fire-roasted half chicken topped with a smoky, savory mole sauce and served with rice and beans (New) (Available Sept. 15 and Oct. 15)

Pan Dulce Sundae: Pan dulce with dulce de leche ice cream topped with caramel sauce, whipped topping, and colorful chocolate skull (Available through Nov. 9)

Fire-Grilled Half Chicken marinated with chili and citrus (Currently available)

Chile Verde Enchilada Plate: Cheese enchiladas baked in a creamy salsa verde topped with chicken and served with rice and beans (New) (Currently available)

Trio of Street Tacos: Beef, chicken, and cauliflower served in corn tortillas with tomatillo sauce garnished with onions and cilantro and served with Mexican rice and refried beans (Currently available)

Burrito Sonora with Beef or Chicken with refried beans, rice, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with a traditional guajillo sauce and served with Mexican rice (Currently available)

Green Chile Cheese Nachos with Cauliflower, Chicken, or Beef: Tortilla chips, green chile cheese sauce, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo (Currently available)

Cauliflower Tacos with cabbage slaw and tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans (Plant-based) (Currently available)

Tostada Salad with Beef or Chicken: Presented in a crispy tortilla shell with Mexican rice, refried beans, chopped lettuce, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo topped with cheese (Currently available)

Mexican Chicken Caesar Salad: Grilled chicken, lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, pepitas, and cotija cheese (Currently available)

Guava Agua Fresca: Refreshing guava water served with a slice of fresh pineapple (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Currently available)

Horchata Cold Brew: Iced horchata mixed with Café de Olla Cold Brew (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Currently available)

Horchata dusted with cinnamon (Non-alcoholic)(Currently available)

Stage Door Café (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Cinnamon-Chocolate Mexican Sweet Bread Funnel Cake: Classic funnel cake drizzled with cinnamon-chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and Mexican sweet bread (New)

Disney California Adventure Park

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Currently available through Nov. 9)

Horchata Cheesecake with sugar skull décor

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Availability ongoing; mobile order available)

San Fransokyo-style Street Corn with Togarashi mayonnaise, queso fresco, furikake, and bonito flakes served with wheat chicharrones

QuesaBirria Street-style Tacos: Braised beef and cheese tacos with tomatillo salsa and consomé

Carne Asada Street-style Tacos: Citrus-marinated grilled steak tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa

Al Pastor Street-style Tacos: Pineapple-achiote marinated pork tacos with crushed avocados and jalapeño-garlic salsa

Pollo Asado Street-style Tacos: Achiote-marinated grilled chicken tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa

Tacos Dorados de Papa: Crispy potato tacos topped with cabbage slaw, crema, and tomatillo salsa (Plant-based)

Paradise Garden Grill Featuring Special Plaza de la Familia Menu (Currently available through Nov. 2; mobile order available)

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and pinto beans (New)

Tacos Estilo Callejero: Trio of sirloin beef tacos with escabèche, Spanish rice, and pinto beans

Carnitas Burrito: House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, and salsa verde served with house-made tortilla chips

Plant-based Chorizo Quesadilla: Poblano, onions, and mozzarella topped with cilantro crema and served with salsa roja and escabèche (Plant-based)

Elote: Corn on the cob topped with crema, cotija, chili powder, and chicharron crumbles

Vanilla Layer Cake: Layers of vanilla cake with cinnamon mousse and sweet cream cheese frosting

Watermelon Candy Cocktail: Tequila, watermelon schnapps and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Currently available through Nov. 5)

Horchata Cookie filled with cajeta (New)

Gingerbread Calavera Cookie: Gingerbread cookie with white chocolate (New)

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Sticks: Pretzel rods dipped in white chocolate

Cookie Box: Pumpkin Mickey sugar cookie, raspberry-filled cookies, and chocolate chip cookies with chocolate candies

Macaron Box: Assorted macarons (New)

Crisped Rice Treat dipped in white chocolate (New)

Mexican Wedding Cookies (New)

Vanilla Sugar Cookie (New)

Cinnamon Chocolate Loaf Cake (New)

Smothered Potato Chips (New)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Milk

Gingerbread Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Churro Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Red Velvet Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Double Chocolate Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Pumpkin Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Liqueur (Available with choice of Baileys Irish Cream, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Jameson Irish Whiskey, or RumChata) (New)

Hot Chocolate (Non-alcoholic) (Alcoholic version available with choice of Baileys Irish Cream, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Jameson Irish Whiskey, or RumChata)

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Carne Asada Flatbread: Marinated skirt steak, roasted garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar jack cheese garnished with a poblano salsa, shaved radish, and chopped cilantro (New)

Beignets Expressed (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Churro-flavored Glazed Beignets dusted with cinnamon-sugar (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Pizza Salchipapa: Neapolitan dough topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced hot dogs, and potato pieces finished with a drizzle of mayonnaise, ketchup, and Peruvian Aji sauce (New)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Crujientes Gorditas de Chicharrón Prensado: This serving for two consists of two corn crispy gorditas stuffed with refried black beans, chicharrón en salsa verde, sheared cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and sour cream (New)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Currently available through Oct. 22)

Guava Mangonada: A twist on the classic treat, this drink is a handcrafted mango and guava slushie mixed with swirls of sweet and tangy chamoy topped with real fruit mango purée, and a sprinkle of chili lime seasoning. (New)

Novelties Available Throughout Disneyland Resort

Coco’s Dante Straw Clip: Available with purchase of beverage (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; available while supplies last starting Sept. 1); Available at the following locations: At Disneyland park: Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, and Ship to Shore Marketplace At Disney California Adventure park: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Paradise Garden Grill, and Outdoor Vending Carts

Coco Skull Sipper: Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase or a specialty beverage for an additional charge (New)(Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last starting Sept. 15); Available at the following locations: At Disneyland park: Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante At Disney California Adventure park: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, and Outdoor Vending Carts At Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill



Coco Souvenir Sipper: Includes choice of Coca-Cola bottled beverages at time of purchase (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; available while supplies last starting Sept. 15); Available at the following locations: Disneyland park: Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante and Ship to Shore Marketplace Disney California Adventure park: Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, and Outdoor Vending Carts

