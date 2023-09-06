Visit the Hundred Acre Wood with New Winnie the Pooh Baby Collection from Janie and Jack

Whether you have your own sweet little baby or know someone about to welcome one to the world, you can introduce baby to all things Disney with Winnie the Pooh! Fashion brand Janie and Jack have launched a new collection themed to the beloved bear that’s charming and cozy and features vintage Pooh artwork.

September is known as the busiest birth month and children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack

Fans will adore this charming assortment of apparel that’s filled with picture-perfect onesies, dresses, and sleepwear that make for wonderful baby gifts.

The Janie and Jack Disney Winnie The Pooh Collection features one-of-a-kind styles all in nostalgic prints from everyone’s favorite book.

Of course it wouldn’t be a Winnie the Pooh collection with his friends and Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo join the silly old bear on his 100 Acre Woods adventures.

The limited edition Winnie the Pooh collection is available now directly through Janie and Jack

Links to the individual items can be found below.

