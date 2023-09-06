Receive a $1000 Disney Dining Promo Card On Select Vacation Packages

Guests can receive up to a $1,000 Disney Dining Promo Card with select five-night, four-day vacation packages.

What’s Happening:

Guests get up to a $1,000 Disney Dining Promo Card when they purchase a non-discounted 5-night, 4-day vacation package that includes:

A room at a select Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort

Theme park ticket(s)

Or, choose from other great accommodations that are eligible for this offer (Disney Dining Promo Card values vary by Disney Resort hotel).

This offer is valid for arrivals on:

Most nights October 27 to November 1, 2023

Most nights November 25 to November 29, 2023

Most nights December 9 to December 25, 2023

Most Sunday to Tuesday nights January 9 to March 5, 2024

View the chart below to explore eligible Disney Resort hotels, Disney Dining Promo Card values and arrival dates.

The number of packages available for this offer is limited. Everyone in the same room must be on the same package. Advance reservations are required.

Package Includes:

A room at a select Disney Resort hotel

Theme park ticket(s)

A digital Disney Dining Promo Card

Important Details About This Offer:

Minimum 4-day theme park ticket required.

Minimum 4-night length of stay required.

Tickets are valid beginning on the date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for details.

$1,000 Disney Dining Promo Card for stays at select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts. The value of the Disney Dining Promo Card is determined by Disney Resort hotel and length of stay.

One Disney Dining Promo Card per room—valid for room-and-ticket packages that include up to $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card. If a package includes more than $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card, the value will be distributed across more than one Disney Dining Promo Card.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-bedroom villas, and Club Level Rooms & Suites at Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.

Gratuities are not included.

Theme park reservations are required. Through January 8, 2024, to enter a theme park, both a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for Guests ages 3 and up. View the theme park reservation availability calendar.

Important Details About the Disney Dining Promo Card:

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is redeemable at select participating food and beverage locations at the Walt Disney World Merchandise locations and candy kitchens Dining locations at Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel Dining locations at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Dining locations at Disney Springs Dining locations at Walt Disney World Official Hotels at Bonnet Creek Dining locations at Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card will be sent to you via email after you check in at your Disney Resort hotel.

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is not valid after March 21, 2024.

Issued by, and represents a legal obligation solely of, Disney Gift Card Services Inc.

Lost, damaged or stolen cards may be replaced only if original proof-of-purchase receipt and complete card number are provided.

For card balance inquiries, call (877) 650-4327.