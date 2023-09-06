Bringing “The Flower” To Life: How An Unfinished Project From Disney’s Defunct Florida Animation Studio Is In Production Today

Back in 1989 when the then Disney-MGM Studios opened their gates to the public, audiences would be treated to one attraction that would rival any other studio-based theme park out there at the time – a tour through a real, working animation studio.

The Magic of Disney Animation not only gave guests a glimpse at how animated movies were made at the time, celebrating the rich tradition of the medium all but created by the company, but would see projects in active production that would be released months or years later. The opening of the attraction also coincided with what is widely known as the Disney Renaissance, when the productions saw a low point with films like The Black Cauldron and saw a box-office rebirth that stormed popular culture that many consider began with the success of The Little Mermaid.

While the studio attraction showcased the traditional production of the medium, the Florida studio quickly expanded into a full fledged studio that would make feature-length films, instead of just offering support to California-based productions or stand-alone short films. Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear were all made at the Florida studio. Shorts that fronted live-action films, like Roller Coaster Rabbit and Trail Mix-Up were made at the studio, along with John Henry which would be made available on home releases. However, when the studio shut its doors in 2004, there was a short film still in production, an after-hours project (commonplace for the studio) that was left incomplete. Animated in a unique Japanese woodblock style, The Flower was unfinished, sitting on the desks of animators who were no longer occupying the building.

That film’s director, Andrew Simmons, was able to secure special permission from the Walt Disney Company to retain the rights to the film, as well as all the artwork that had already been produced, in the hopes of finishing the film as an independent project.

Set in 15th Century Japan, The Flower is a powerful film about the journey of a Flower that intersects with the lives of several people bound together by a tragic fate. As the Flower floats down the river and through their lives, we experience a story of strength, loss, and remembrance of those we love.

According to Simmons, “In 1998, as we were finishing work on Mulan, I gathered a team of talented feature animation artists to bring The Flower to life. We worked on it during our off-hours, with Disney's support, intending to someday release it with one of the features. At the time, most Disney shorts were slapstick and comedic, but I wanted to focus on something deeper – a tale of beauty and life. We were deep into production on The Flower when the Florida Studio was closed in 2004. However, I was granted permission by Disney to keep the rights, and all the artwork from the project. For years, it sat dormant. Then, a few years ago, I started compiling and transferring all of the traditionally-drawn artwork onto my computer so that a modern production process for completing the film could be implemented. In 2021, I teamed up with a producer, assembled a team of original crew and new international talents, and resumed production. My team and I are excited to share this project from Disney's second Golden Era with the world!

Simmons has assembled a team to bring the movie back to life, ranging from industry veterans from the Florida studio to a crop of students who wanted to get experience working on a 2D project. With eager individuals and artists ready to jump in and help however they can, right now their primary goal is funding. Back when the project was being produced at the Florida studio, it had the fiscal support of a major studio name. Now, The Flower is being actively produced as an independent film. As such, the animated short is raising capital through September 16th with various tiers available through an Indiegogo page. Most tiers include a digital copy of the film once it has been completed and even original art from the film! One tier even grants you an Associate Producer credit on the film that makes you IMDB eligible! If you’d like to help out, be sure to check out their page here.

Andrew and Producer Nicholas Zabaly have a plan, hoping to release the film with premieres in areas of the world where artists are contributing their efforts, including one in Orlando, with entries into film festivals from that point forward. Zabaly also had the idea that has my full support as well, getting a documentary together after all is said and done with The Flower, chronicling its compelling backstory from its beginnings at the Florida studio to today – where it is being finished in a world that allows artists from around the globe to work on an animated short without having met each other in person. In the interview above, you see my reaction learning that Director Andrew Simmons and his Producer, Nicholas Zabaly have never even met in person, only hoping to in the future at a premiere. In my years covering film productions, that is absolutely unheard of and frankly, amazing. Especially given their rapport together.

For more information about The Flower, be sure to check out their page here. If you’d like to help out with the project, you can check out their Indiegogo page or reach out to Andrew and Nicholas. Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for later updates about this wonderful short!