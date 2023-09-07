FX Releases the Official Trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate”

FX has released the official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, the latest season of the long-running anthology series.

What’s Happening:

Since 2011, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have redefined the horror genre with various chapters of American Horror Story featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.

The latest season is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition, marking the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.

The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary's Baby, follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.

The cast includes: Emma Roberts Kim Kardashian Cara Delevigne Billie Lourd Denis O’Hare Leslie Grossman Annabelle Dexter-Jones Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Matt Czuchry Zachary Quinto Odessa A’zion Debra Monk Julie Monk

Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, wrote each episode of season 12 and serves as showrunner.

Part One of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres September 20th on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu

There's currently no premiere date for the second part.