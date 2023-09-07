FX Releases the Official Trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate”

FX has released the official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, the latest season of the long-running anthology series.
What’s Happening:
- Since 2011, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have redefined the horror genre with various chapters of American Horror Story featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.
- The latest season is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition, marking the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.
- The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby, follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.
- The cast includes:
- Emma Roberts
- Kim Kardashian
- Cara Delevigne
- Billie Lourd
- Denis O’Hare
- Leslie Grossman
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
- Matt Czuchry
- Zachary Quinto
- Odessa A’zion
- Debra Monk
- Julie Monk
- Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, wrote each episode of season 12 and serves as showrunner.
- Part One of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres September 20th on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.
- There’s currently no premiere date for the second part.
