FX Releases the Official Trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate”

FX has released the official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, the latest season of the long-running anthology series.

What’s Happening:

  • Since 2011, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have redefined the horror genre with various chapters of American Horror Story featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.
  • The latest season is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition, marking the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.
  • The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby, follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.

  • The cast includes:
    • Emma Roberts
    • Kim Kardashian
    • Cara Delevigne
    • Billie Lourd
    • Denis O’Hare
    • Leslie Grossman
    • Annabelle Dexter-Jones
    • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
    • Matt Czuchry
    • Zachary Quinto
    • Odessa A’zion
    • Debra Monk
    • Julie Monk
  • Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, wrote each episode of season 12 and serves as showrunner.
  • Part One of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres September 20th on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.
  • There’s currently no premiere date for the second part.
