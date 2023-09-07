Ooooh Spooky! ColourPop Draws Inspiration from The Haunted Mansion for Glowing New Collection

Last year, ColourPop took fans on the happiest cruise that ever sailed with their “it’s a small world” collection and now they’re heading back to Disney Parks for more attraction inspiration. This time they’re taking a spirited approach with a Haunted Mansion Collection that’s to die for!

You don’t need to be a Medium to know that ColourPop’s new Haunted Mansion Collection is guaranteed to give you the killer look you’ve been after. However, if Madame Leota chimed in with a positive comment, we’d be more than willing to accept her words.

Once again ColourPop has teamed up with Disney for an exciting collection based on one of Disney’s most beloved attractions.

Their Haunted Mansion series is the stuff screams are made of and arrives just in time for Halloween hijinks and spooky surprises. The line up includes: Welcome Foolish Mortals Pressed Powder Palette Ultra Glossy Lip | NEW PH Colour Changing Technology! 4 Spooky Supercharged Super Shock Shadows Madame Leota Glitterally Obsessed Glitter Gel | NEW Glow-in-the-Dark Technology! 3 Essential Ultra Matte Lips

For the most avid fans or those who just can’t decide which item to get (don’t worry I’ve been there too!), there’s the full collection as well as smaller sets and kits.

ColourPop’s pricing is friendly to a range of budgets as items in this series are set between $9-$99. The Haunted Mansion Collection is available now directly through ColourPop

Guests can enjoy free domestic shipping on orders over $30 and free international shipping over $60—no code needed.

Haunted Mansion and ColourPop Full Collection

Welcome Foolish Mortals Eyeshadow Palette – 15 ghoulish shades of greys, neutrals and pops of bright colour in Matte, Metallic, Matte Sparkle and Pearlescent Glitter finishes.

Ultra Matte Lip – Highly pigmented, matte liquid lipstick

Graveyard Shift Ultra Glossy Lip – First-ever colour-changing lip gloss that shifts from smokey purple into a custom pink shade that works perfectly with your skintone!

Super Shock Shadow – Crème-to-powder formula delivers supercharged, ultra-creamy sparkling colour

Madame Leota Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel – First-ever glow in the dark body glitter gel inspired by Madame Leota

Body Glitter Gel

High voltage glitter packed gel-paste that provides intense sparkle and shine, each featuring a unique blend of multi-dimensional and multi-colored glitters. Glitters are suspended in an adhesive gel formula—no need for glitter glue.

Madame Leota Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel

Shadow Palette

Ultra-pigmented, blendable pressed formula that’s long-lasting, applies evenly and feels super velvety.

Welcome Foolish Mortal Shadow Palette

Colors include are: Portrait Chamber, Endless Hallway, The Attic, Corridor Of Doors, New Orleans, Graveyard Stroll, The Bride, Seance Circle, Hitchhikers, Ballroom Ghosts, Have A Stretch, Grand Ballroom, Hatbox, Psychic Medium, and Ghost Host

Ultra Lip

Thin, lightweight formula smoothly glides on the lips, leaving super intense pigment with an ultra-matte look. Infused with plum kadaku, sweet cherry oil, yuzu and Japanese sumac for a nourished pout. one swipe is all you need for full-coverage colour!

Super Shock Shadow

Long-wearing crème powder formula with a unique bouncy-like texture. Super creamy, insanely pigmented, and has one swipe intensity with zero fallout.

