“Goosebumps,” “Percy Jackson,” “Monsters at Work” Season 2, and More To Be Highlighted at New York Comic Con 2023

A number of Disney panels, screenings and exclusive first looks are coming to New York Comic Con next month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

ReedPop announced its initial programming slate for the 2023 edition of New York Comic Con, taking place at the Javits Center October 12th-15th.

As with San Diego Comic-Con, this year's New York edition will be affected by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Despite these challenges, many upcoming Disney projects will have a presence at the convention.

Additional programming for New York Comic Con 2023 will be released in the coming weeks.

Full Disney at NYCC Schedule

Hulu’s “Futurama” Screening & Panel with Creatives Behind The Show

The beloved sci-fi animated series Futurama triumphantly returned to Hulu with all new-episodes after a brief ten-year hiatus. Celebrate with a room full of Futurama fans as we screen the season finale episode and get a sneak peek at Season 12, followed by a panel with the creatives behind the show. (from 20th Television Animation)

triumphantly returned to Hulu with all new-episodes after a brief ten-year hiatus. Celebrate with a room full of fans as we screen the season finale episode and get a sneak peek at Season 12, followed by a panel with the creatives behind the show. (from 20th Television Animation) Thursday, October 12th, 4:15 PM, Main Stage

Disney+ Original Series “Goosebumps” – A Thrilling New Series for a New Generation

Join the team behind Goosebumps as they screen the premiere episode of the chilling new series, inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, debuting October 13th on Disney+ and Hulu. (from Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television)

as they screen the premiere episode of the chilling new series, inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, debuting October 13th on Disney+ and Hulu. (from Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television) Friday, October 13th, 3:00 PM, Main Stage

FX’s Archer: Exclusive Screening

FX’s Archer , the hit animated spy comedy, returns to the Big Apple for one last blow-out celebration! Join us for a can’t-miss screening of never-before-seen footage and stay for additional surprises including a NYCC-exclusive giveaway and a very special announcement!

, the hit animated spy comedy, returns to the Big Apple for one last blow-out celebration! Join us for a can’t-miss screening of never-before-seen footage and stay for additional surprises including a NYCC-exclusive giveaway and a very special announcement! Friday, October 13th, 6:00 PM, Main Stage

“Monsters at Work” – A First Look Behind the Doors of Season Two

Get your fix of monstrous surprises with a sneak peek screening of Monsters at Work ahead of its season two debut. From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy Award-nominated animated series is inspired by Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc .

ahead of its season two debut. From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy Award-nominated animated series is inspired by Disney and Pixar's . Sunday, October 15th, 12:00 PM, Room 405

Disney+ Original Series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Sneak Peek

The highly anticipated Disney+ Original series makes its debut at New York Comic-Con with an exclusive sneak peek. Based on the best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers. When the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy sets off on an adventure of a lifetime with his friends, Grover and Annabeth, to find it and restore order to Olympus.

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers. When the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy sets off on an adventure of a lifetime with his friends, Grover and Annabeth, to find it and restore order to Olympus. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut with a two-episode premiere on December 20th on Disney+. (from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television)

will debut with a two-episode premiere on December 20th on Disney+. (from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television) Sunday, October 15th, 1:15 PM, Empire Stage