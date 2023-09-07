Marvel’s “Loki” Takes Over Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles

Howdy y’all! With the second season of Marvel’s Loki set to hit Disney+ next month, Miss Minutes has taken over Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles.

The official Loki X Instagram

They also gave a look at the new Miss Minutes donuts, which are available now through September 18th.

Check out the tasty time treats below:

Time’s ticking.



Don’t miss your chance to get limited edition Miss Minutes donuts at Randy’s Donuts. #Loki pic.twitter.com/fIwS6V3tqr — Loki (@LokiOfficial) September 7, 2023

About Loki: