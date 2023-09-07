Marvel’s “Loki” Takes Over Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles

Howdy y’all! With the second season of Marvel’s Loki set to hit Disney+ next month, Miss Minutes has taken over Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles.

  • The official Loki X and Instagram accounts shared a look at the massive Miss Minutes atop the iconic Donut spot.
  • They also gave a look at the new Miss Minutes donuts, which are available now through September 18th.
  • Check out the tasty time treats below:

About Loki:

  • Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.
  • Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.
  • The new trailer also seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
  • Marvel recently released a new teaser for the upcoming season.
  • The second season of Marvel’s Loki debuts on Disney+ on October 6th.