Marvel’s “Loki” Takes Over Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles

Howdy y’all! With the second season of Marvel’s Loki set to hit Disney+ next month, Miss Minutes has taken over Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles.
About Loki:
- Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.
- Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.
- The new trailer also seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
- Marvel recently released a new teaser for the upcoming season.
- The second season of Marvel’s Loki debuts on Disney+ on October 6th.