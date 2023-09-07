Photos: Frightening Food Offerings for Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

It’s Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort and we got to take a closer look at some of the special treats being offered for the spooky season.
- Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort during Halloween Time will find everything from sweet treats, like the Pumpkin Chai Cream Puff above, to savory eats, like the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger below.
- Check out some more of the Halloween Time offerings:
Pumpkin Churro Funnel Cake
Candy Apple Churro
Candy Corn Churro and Oogie Boogie Churro
Poison Apple Fries
Skull Apple
Candy Corn Minnie Apple
Pumpkin Mickey Cake Pop
Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Minnie Bat Cereal Treat
Pecan Caramel Trifle
Trick or Treat Sweets Churro
Minnie Bat Caramel Apple
Spicy Chili Dog
- For more information on all the new food and beverage offerings at the Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time, check out the Foodie Guide.
About Halloween Time:
- Materializing September 1st through October 31st, 2023, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will feature décor and flavorful treats across the resort, bewitching new outfits for Mickey Mouse and his pals at Disneyland Park, and another deliciously diabolical gingerbread house on display at Haunted Mansion Holiday.
- The Main Street Pumpkin Festival brings a horde of hand-carved gourds to Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park, including the giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin.
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and some of their pals will cast a ghostly glow with new outfits made with luminescent fabrics and bat details.
- Jack Skellington and his friends from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will wreck the halls of Haunted Mansion Holiday once again. The attraction’s ballroom will showcase the latest rendition of the annual bespoke gingerbread house.
- Each night through October 31st, the supernatural "Halloween Screams" nighttime spectacular will summon projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and in front of “it’s a small world.” MagicBand+ adds another devious dimension to the show with ominous illuminations and shivering vibrations. On select nights, fireworks will conjure in the skies above.
- To make way for “Halloween Screams,” the nighttime spectacular "Wondrous Journeys" is scheduled to make its last performance of the year on August 31st.
- At Disney California Adventure, Halloween decorations and projections evoke an air of eeriness in Buena Vista Street. Plus, Cars Land becomes Radiator Screams, where the residents and establishments are decked out in their Haul-O-Ween best.
- Three attractions will undergo seasonal transformations with Halloween spins – and drops. The family-friendly Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree in Cars Land opts for a happily hair-raising soundtrack to become Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree. The nearby Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters takes guests on a wicked whirl as Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O Ween. For the first time, the resident “car-acter” Guido will sport a ghoulish “car-stume” as he welcomes guests to the Casa Della Tires.
- As the afternoon winds down each day, the thrills go up at Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus. Unique to Halloween Time, the attraction transforms into Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, a scream-worthy adventure to save Groot from creatures running amok in The Collector’s Fortress.
- From September 8th through November 1st, Disney character-themed pumpkins will be hidden around the Downtown Disney District for Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit; with the purchase of a map from participating locations, guests can commemorate their search with a collectible keepsake.
- Downtown Disney will also feature fall décor, entertainment and special offerings from select locations.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com