Photos: Frightening Food Offerings for Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

It’s Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort and we got to take a closer look at some of the special treats being offered for the spooky season.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort during Halloween Time will find everything from sweet treats, like the Pumpkin Chai Cream Puff above, to savory eats, like the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger below.

Check out some more of the Halloween Time offerings:

Pumpkin Churro Funnel Cake

Candy Apple Churro

Candy Corn Churro and Oogie Boogie Churro

Poison Apple Fries

Skull Apple

Candy Corn Minnie Apple

Pumpkin Mickey Cake Pop

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

Minnie Bat Cereal Treat

Pecan Caramel Trifle

Trick or Treat Sweets Churro

Minnie Bat Caramel Apple

Spicy Chili Dog

For more information on all the new food and beverage offerings at the Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time, check out the Foodie Guide

About Halloween Time: