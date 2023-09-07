Trailer and Key Art Released for Season 3 of Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show”

The trailer and key art for Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show have been released. The series will premiere on Hulu September 20, with two episodes launching weekly.

What’s Happening:

Check out the trailer for Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show .

. The new season will premiere on Hulu September 20.

Synopsis:

While the outside world beckons with bigger and better opportunities for the D’Amelios, their toughest challenges come from within their own relationships.

Sisters Dixie and Charli experience their highs and lows together, but without Marc and Heidi to mediate, things come to a head when they can’t see eye-to-eye.

Charli has leapt from phone screens to performing live, but young love and family strife take center stage.

Dixie, newly in her single era, is living large as a young celebrity in Hollywood, but will the high life bring her down?

And with their futures on the line, the D’Amelios work to build their family business into an empire, but are Dixie and Charli yearning for more independence?

Cast:

Marc D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio

Episodes:

Episode 301 – All Filters Are Off

Mysterious tensions are brewing within the family. With Dixie in her single era, Charli and Landon search for a suitable suitor, but Dixie struggles with a new mental health diagnosis that could derail all her relationships.

Episode 302 – Human Punching Bag

Dixie parties with her team in Nashville, as she tries to get her mental health and music career back on track. With Dixie gone, Charli questions if they should continue to live together as she heads off to the Grammy’s with Landon.

Episode 303 – We Are Going to Milan!

Charli wants Landon to join her in Milan for Fashion Week, but his phobia might keep him on the tarmac. Dixie is ready to take on the runways in Milan, but the emotional toll of a “parent situation” looms large.

Episode 304 – Pretend Like Everything’s OK

Charli leaps out of her comfort zone to co-host the Kids’ Choice Awards. Dixie enjoys la dolce vita in Milan with her BFF Kate. Charli meets with an astrologer, who questions whether Landon is keeping secrets. Family drama erupts at the office.

Episode 305 – There’s So Many Sides to This Story

The simmering family conflict reaches a boiling point, as each family member shares their side of what really happened while Charli and Heidi were competing in Dancing With The Stars, all while Charli and Heidi prepare for their final DWTS Live Show.

Episode 306 – I Hate Charli D’Amelio