Photos: Destination D23 Merchandise

As part of the Destination D23 event taking place at Walt Disney World, those in attendance can partake in some exclusive shopping at Disney’s Contemporary Resort with Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store; the new Ink & Paint Marketplace; and, making their first appearance at Destination D23, The Walt Disney Company Store.

Each shopping location provides those in attendance with an incredible selection of Disney products that’ll allow you to show off your fandom with pride.

Mickey’s of Glendale once again features a selection of exclusive Destination D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering merchandise, including some favorite selections featuring Muppet Labs.

The Walt Disney Company Store features D23: The Official Disney Fan Club-branded merchandise and other company exclusives.

The new Ink and Paint Marketplace is the go-to spot for an assortment from fan-favorite brands, including Lug, Sunglass Hut, Collectors Editions, Citizen, and more.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is hosting the Biggest Disney Fan Event of the year as they celebrate 100 years of Disney! Journey through every era of Disney, as we venture back through the last century of storytelling and look forward to a limitless future for the company, and its most dedicated fans! Destination D23 is taking place from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The last 100 years have been filled with hope, innovation, and magic that has all been made possible by YOU, the ultimate Disney fans. Those in attendance will be able to celebrate beloved moments and memories with behind-the-scenes stories, and special guests and performances. Get a sneak peek at the company’s boundless future, including announcements of what’s to come and experience plenty of surprises at this fan-favorite event! The event will be livestreamed on Saturday, September 9th, but it should also be noted that the event is currently sold out.