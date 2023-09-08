“GMA” Guest List: Idina Menzel, Millie Bobby Brown and More to Appear Week of September 11th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 11th-16th:
- Monday, September 11
- The View cast
- Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel (Proud Mouse)
- Dr. Catherine McCarthy, Dr. Heather Tedesco and Jennifer Weaver (Raising a Kid Who Can)
- Chef Joseph JJ Johnson (The Simple Art of Rice)
- Tuesday, September 12
- Jill Duggar (Counting the Cost)
- Chef Michael Symon (Simply Symon Suppers)
- Matt Gutman (No Time to Panic)
- Performance by Tori Kelly
- Wednesday, September 13
- Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolo and Alfonso Ribeiro (Dancing with the Stars)
- Dancing with the Stars season 23 cast reveal
- Thursday, September 14
- Millie Bobby Brown (19 Steps)
- Chef Jake Cohen
- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 15
- Chat and performance by Eslabon Armado
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, September 16
- Hispanic Heritage Month cooking special
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.