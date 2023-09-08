“GMA” Guest List: Idina Menzel, Millie Bobby Brown and More to Appear Week of September 11th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 11th-16th:

Monday, September 11 The View cast Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel ( Proud Mouse ) Dr. Catherine McCarthy, Dr. Heather Tedesco and Jennifer Weaver ( Raising a Kid Who Can ) Chef Joseph JJ Johnson ( The Simple Art of Rice )

Tuesday, September 12 Jill Duggar ( Counting the Cost ) Chef Michael Symon ( Simply Symon Suppers ) Matt Gutman ( No Time to Panic ) Performance by Tori Kelly

Wednesday, September 13 Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolo and Alfonso Ribeiro ( Dancing with the Stars ) Dancing with the Stars season 23 cast reveal

Thursday, September 14 Millie Bobby Brown ( 19 Steps ) Chef Jake Cohen Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, September 15 Chat and performance by Eslabon Armado Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, September 16 Hispanic Heritage Month cooking special Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



