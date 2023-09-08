“GMA” Guest List: Idina Menzel, Millie Bobby Brown and More to Appear Week of September 11th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 11th-16th:

  • Monday, September 11
    • The View cast
    • Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel (Proud Mouse)
    • Dr. Catherine McCarthy, Dr. Heather Tedesco and Jennifer Weaver (Raising a Kid Who Can)
    • Chef Joseph JJ Johnson (The Simple Art of Rice)
  • Tuesday, September 12
    • Jill Duggar (Counting the Cost)
    • Chef Michael Symon (Simply Symon Suppers)
    • Matt Gutman (No Time to Panic)
    • Performance by Tori Kelly
  • Wednesday, September 13
    • Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolo and Alfonso Ribeiro (Dancing with the Stars)
    • Dancing with the Stars season 23 cast reveal
  • Thursday, September 14
    • Millie Bobby Brown (19 Steps)
    • Chef Jake Cohen
    • Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 15
    • Chat and performance by Eslabon Armado
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, September 16
    • Hispanic Heritage Month cooking special
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.