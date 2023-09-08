“GMA3” Guest List: Ariana DeBose, Cody Rigsby and More to Appear Week of September 11th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 11th-15th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 11th-15th:

Monday, September 11 GMA3 kicks off the NFL season from MetLife Stadium Laura Rutledge ( ESPN host) Christine Dziedzic (Buffalo Bills team dietitian) Chef Eddie Jackson (Former NFL player and restauranteur)

Tuesday, September 12 Brian Custer (ESPN SportsCenter) Chef Michael Symon ( Simply Symon Suppers ) Michael Jai White ( Outlaw Johnny Black )

Wednesday, September 13 Jason Carter (Grandson of President Jimmy Carter) Bertie Gregory (Filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer) Cody Rigsby ( XOXO, Cody ) Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing with the Stars judges) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 14 Brett Crawford (Artist) New York Fashion Week: Interview with David Lauren (Ralph Lauren’s chief branding and innovation officer) Ariana DeBose

Friday, September 15 DeMarco Morgan with Sarah Collins and Sen. Doug Jones on the 60th anniversary of the Birmingham church bombing Rabbi Rachel Ain



