“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Tracy Morgan, Josh Duhamel and More to Appear Week of September 11th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 11th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 11th-15th:

Monday, September 11 Rachel Bloom ( Death, Let Me Do My Show ) Live Loves NY Week: Lachanze (musical tribute)

Tuesday, September 12 Matt Gutman ( No Time to Panic ) Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson ( To Infinity and Beyond ) Live Loves NY Week: Devon Rodriguez (Speed portrait demonstration)

Wednesday, September 13 Josh Duhamel ( Buddy Games ) Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing with the Stars Live Loves NY Week: Performance by Blue Man Group

Thursday, September 14 Tamron Hall ( Tamron Hall Live Loves NY Week: Henrik Lundqvist (Hockey demonstration)

Friday, September 15 Tracy Morgan (New comedy special) Tamra Judge ( The Real Housewives of Orange County ) Live Loves NY Week: Tasty tribute to the delicious delicacies of the Big Apple



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.