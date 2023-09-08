Terms of Disneyland’s Settlement with Magic Key Holder Revealed

We previously learned that Disney had reached a settlement from a lawsuit that claimed that Disneyland has misled their most loyal fans by limiting capacity and restricting reservations via the Magic Key passes. We now have more details on the terms of that settlement.

Terms of the lawsuit have now been posted, as shared by theme park reporter Scott Gustin.

The settlement fund totals at $9.5 million for 103,435 Dream Key level holders.

Dream Key holders will receive approximately $67.41 per person.

Claim submissions are not required, and an email will be sent at a later date to all eligible claim members.

The originally $5 million suit that was filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on behalf of Jenale Nielson, Magic Key holders alleged that Disney reduced them to a “second class” ticket, which had limited Magic Key reservations and the number of pass holders that can visit each day.