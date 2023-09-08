Patrick McEnroe Contracts COVID, Will Miss Remainder of ESPN’s US Open Coverage

ESPN tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe has tested positive for COVID and will miss the remainder of ESPN’s coverage of the US Open.

What’s Happening:

The official ESPN PR Twitter (X) account “ESPN's tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe tested positive today for COVID. He is now watching the remainder of the US Open from home. We wish Patrick well and look forward to his speedy recovery.”

McEnroe also shared a video message on his personal X account:

Back in the basement …..round 3…



I’ll be watching the @usopen with all of you on @espn



Let’s enjoy it pic.twitter.com/Xeh7gucAu5 — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) September 8, 2023

This comes after his brother John also contracted COVID

John McEnroe also hosts McEnroe’s Places , a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+.

, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+. Through conversations with legends of the past and present, John will showcase what makes the game a worldwide sensation.

The first seven episodes of the series are currently streaming on ESPN+.

Coverage of the US Open kicked off August 28th on ESPN.