Photos: “Plush Mountain” and Giant Props Feature in the Destination D23 Lobby

The weekend of festivities at Destination D23 has begun at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Let’s take a look through the lobby area of the convention, which features a number of fun props from various Disney experiences.

shopDisney has, what they dubbed, Plush Mountain on display – a fun callback to the plush displays at Disney Stores of old.

Each prop has a sign next to it explaining a bit of backstory of the featured film.

This giant LEGO camera serves as a tribute to Walt Disney, and also advertises the Walt Disney Tribute Camera LEGO set that is now available for purchase.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place all weekend long for continuing coverage from Destination D23!