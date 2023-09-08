Photos: Touring Destination D23’s Walt Disney Archives Exhibit “The Plausible Impossible”

As part of the fun at this weekend’s Destination D23 event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, those attending can access as special exhibit hosted by the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Imagineering – “The Plausible Impossible: 60 Years of Disney Audio-Animatronics Technology.”

In the exhibit space, attendees can discover the evolution of this legendary technology, from Walt’s earliest inspirations to the development of modern-day marvels – and follow the creative process that transforms an idea from sketch to a remarkable illusion of life.

Does the title of the exhibit sound familiar? The Plausible Impossible is a television special that dates back to 1956, where Walt Disney explains many techniques of animation, using a fictitious book called “The Art of Animation,” which people flocked to bookstores to find, but to no avail. Bob Thomas used that title a few years later on a book that would tie in with the upcoming release of Sleeping Beauty. The television special also marked the first time the public saw pencil test footage of the soup eating sequence from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Destination D23 is taking place from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The event will be livestreamed on Saturday, September 9th, but it should also be noted that the event is currently sold out.