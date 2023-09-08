Disney Shares Another Statement Regarding Ongoing Charter/Spectrum Dispute

Disney, through ESPN, has released a new statement regarding their ongoing dispute with Charter Communications.
What’s Happening:
- In this statement, Disney has posed the question to Charter, “do you care about your subscribers and what they're telling you they want – or not?”
- Here’s the full statement, shared via ESPN’s PR account on Twitter (X):
- “As the US Open reaches the men's and women's finals and fans gear up for a weekend of college football and the opening of the NFL season, it's unfortunate that Charter decided to abandon their consumers by denying them access to our great programming. While they have stated their 'indifference' to the needs of millions of paying customers, we will not lose sight of what is most important – investing in the highest-quality stories, news and sports for our audience. The question for Charter is clear: do you care about your subscribers and what they're telling you they want – or not? Disney stands ready to resolve this dispute and do what's in the best interest of Charter's customers.”
- Disney previously shared another statement regarding their dispute with Charter, and have been encouraging consumers to try Hulu + Live TV.
- Charter has been hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit from Spectrum subscribers, regarding the dispute.