Hong Kong Disneyland Announces Official Opening Date of “World of Frozen”

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced the official date that the new World of Frozen will finally “open up the gates” at the park, welcoming guests on November 20th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland has shared the official dates that guests will be invited into the kingdom of Arendelle at the park, inviting guests into the World of Frozen officially on November 20th, 2023.

For the first time in forever, guests will be invited from near and far to take part in a Summer Snow Day, which takes place in the new area that will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.

World of Frozen will feature a version of Frozen Ever After EPCOT

You’ll also be able to meet with your favorite Frozen characters at the Playhouse in the Woods, in addition to a restaurant and merchandise locations.

characters at the Playhouse in the Woods, in addition to a restaurant and merchandise locations. A little more on the opening of World of Frozen can be learned in a new Disney Parks TikTok, including a sign that invites us to “Come Celebrate Summer Snow Day.”

Disney Parks has previously shared a first look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs Frozen attraction we’ve yet to see.

attraction we’ve yet to see. This is one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris slated for one and Tokyo DisneySea including a Frozen section in the Fantasy Springs expansion, alongside areas based on Tangled and Peter Pan.

themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris slated for one and Tokyo DisneySea including a section in the Fantasy Springs expansion, alongside areas based on and World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open on November 20th, 2023.