Disneyland Pauses New Sales on Inspire Key

Disneyland has paused new sales of the Inspire Key, the highest-priced Magic Key option, after a recent settlement in a class action lawsuit with Magic Key holders.
- The Inspire Key was the last option still available for purchase so there are currently no Magic Keys currently being sold.
- A statement from Disneyland did assure us current Magic Key holders will still be available to renew their passes:
- “Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue for all available pass types at this time.”
- The pause comes after Disney’s recent settlement of a class action lawsuit with Magic Key holders that said in 2021 they were unable to make theme park reservations at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure despite the promise of “no blockout dates.”
- According to the Orange County Register, Disneyland has updated their Magic Key terms and conditions to include theme park capacity restrictions:
- “Disney allocates daily park reservations among passes and daily theme park tickets and therefore makes available to those passholders eligible to make reservations for a particular day only a portion of the total park reservation capacity. A pass therefore does not guarantee park entry, even on dates when a pass is not blocked out and even when a theme park is not at capacity.”
- “On any given date, park reservations may still be available for theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the passes are fully reserved. Since Magic Key park reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, it may also be difficult or not possible at times for passholders to get park reservations for certain dates.”
- A clause in the Magic Key contract also requires keyholders to waive the right to file a class-action lawsuit.
More on the lawsuit:
- Disneyland has settled with a Magic Key holder who claimed that the Disneyland Resort had misled and deceived their most loyal customers by “artificially limiting capacity and restricting reservations," according to court documents.
- Terms of the lawsuit have now been posted, as shared by theme park reporter Scott Gustin.
- The settlement fund totals at $9.5 million for 103,435 Dream Key level holders.
- Dream Key holders will receive approximately $67.41 per person.
- Claim submissions are not required, and an email will be sent at a later date to all eligible claim members.
- The originally $5 million suit that was filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on behalf of Jenale Nielson, Magic Key holders alleged that Disney reduced them to a “second class” ticket, which had limited Magic Key reservations and the number of pass holders that can visit each day.