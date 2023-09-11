Disneyland Pauses New Sales on Inspire Key

Disneyland has paused new sales of the Inspire Key, the highest-priced Magic Key option, after a recent settlement in a class action lawsuit with Magic Key holders.

The Inspire Key was the last option still available for purchase so there are currently no Magic Keys currently being sold.

A statement from Disneyland did assure us current Magic Key holders will still be available to renew their passes: “Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue for all available pass types at this time.”

The pause comes after Disney’s recent settlement of a class action lawsuit Disney California Adventure

According to the Orange County Register “Disney allocates daily park reservations among passes and daily theme park tickets and therefore makes available to those passholders eligible to make reservations for a particular day only a portion of the total park reservation capacity. A pass therefore does not guarantee park entry, even on dates when a pass is not blocked out and even when a theme park is not at capacity.” “On any given date, park reservations may still be available for theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the passes are fully reserved. Since Magic Key park reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, it may also be difficult or not possible at times for passholders to get park reservations for certain dates.”

A clause in the Magic Key contract also requires keyholders to waive the right to file a class-action lawsuit.

More on the lawsuit: