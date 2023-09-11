Entertainment Weekly Article Features New Images from “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

A new article from Entertainment Weekly features some brand-new, never-before-seen photos from the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, as well as some insight from the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant.

What’s Happening:

David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

When superfan Tennant was asked to describe his filming experience, he said it was joyous. "Just an unexpected treat to get to revisit something that had been such a lovely wonderful experience 15 years ago. To get to have another proper runaround, in an albeit slightly different long coat, was a joy I never really imagined."

Tennant also confirmed that the late Bernard Cribbins will appear in the episodes, reprising his beloved role of Wilfred Mott, Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate) grandfather. “I am thrilled to say that — although sadly he wasn't in those episodes as much as we hoped — he was on set with us and Wilfred lives on.”

The article also features new images of Neil Patrick Harris’ mysterious character, as well as the cute, but devious Beep the Meep.

The three 60th anniversary episodes are titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” and were shot in Cardiff last year.

The show's directors include Tank Girl filmmaker Rachel Talalay, yet another fan of the series' early “classic” years who has overseen more than half a dozen episodes since the show returned, including 2015's “Heaven Sent,” with Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi.

Following these specials, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson

