Entertainment Weekly Article Features New Images from “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

A new article from Entertainment Weekly features some brand-new, never-before-seen photos from the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, as well as some insight from the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant.

What’s Happening:

  • David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
  • When superfan Tennant was asked to describe his filming experience, he said it was joyous.
    • “Just an unexpected treat to get to revisit something that had been such a lovely wonderful experience 15 years ago. To get to have another proper runaround, in an albeit slightly different long coat, was a joy I never really imagined.”
  • Tennant also confirmed that the late Bernard Cribbins will appear in the episodes, reprising his beloved role of Wilfred Mott, Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate) grandfather.
    • “I am thrilled to say that — although sadly he wasn't in those episodes as much as we hoped — he was on set with us and Wilfred lives on.”
  • The article also features new images of Neil Patrick Harris’ mysterious character, as well as the cute, but devious Beep the Meep.

  • The three 60th anniversary episodes are titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” and were shot in Cardiff last year.
  • The show's directors include Tank Girl filmmaker Rachel Talalay, yet another fan of the series' early “classic” years who has overseen more than half a dozen episodes since the show returned, including 2015's “Heaven Sent,” with Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi.
  • Following these specials, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
