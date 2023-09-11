Entertainment Weekly Article Features New Images from “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

A new article from Entertainment Weekly features some brand-new, never-before-seen photos from the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, as well as some insight from the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant.
What’s Happening:
- David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- When superfan Tennant was asked to describe his filming experience, he said it was joyous.
- “Just an unexpected treat to get to revisit something that had been such a lovely wonderful experience 15 years ago. To get to have another proper runaround, in an albeit slightly different long coat, was a joy I never really imagined.”
- Tennant also confirmed that the late Bernard Cribbins will appear in the episodes, reprising his beloved role of Wilfred Mott, Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate) grandfather.
- “I am thrilled to say that — although sadly he wasn't in those episodes as much as we hoped — he was on set with us and Wilfred lives on.”
- The article also features new images of Neil Patrick Harris’ mysterious character, as well as the cute, but devious Beep the Meep.
- The three 60th anniversary episodes are titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” and were shot in Cardiff last year.
- The show's directors include Tank Girl filmmaker Rachel Talalay, yet another fan of the series' early “classic” years who has overseen more than half a dozen episodes since the show returned, including 2015's “Heaven Sent,” with Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi.
- Following these specials, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now