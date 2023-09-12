Jamie Lynn Spears Joins the Cast of the 32nd Season of “Dancing With the Stars”

According to Deadline, the popular show Dancing with the Stars will now air on Tuesdays starting September 26 and Jamie Lynn Spears has been added to the celebrity lineup.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Dancing With the Stars can now watch the show on Tuesdays starting September 26 with an expanded premiere.
- Originally, it was set to premiere on Mondays, but the network has been moving around the reality-heavy schedule due to the ongoing strike.
- The show has also announced its third competitor for the 32nd season.
- Jamie Lynn Spears is joining Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson.
- The full list of celebrities and professional dancers will be announced tomorrow on Good Morning America.
- Dancing with the Stars will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.