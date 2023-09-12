Opening Date for the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel in Paris Has Been Announced

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing many changes since 2020. A reopening date for this gorgeous hotel has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris will reopen on January 25, 2024.
- This is after a long refurbishment that has been taking place since 2020.
- During this refurbishment, it has been undergoing a royal transformation, using inspiration from many different Disney Princess films.
- Some of the films included in the retheming of the rooms are Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog, and Moana.
- Click here to get a small glimpse into what guests can expect from this new transformation.
