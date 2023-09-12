Opening Date for the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel in Paris Has Been Announced

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing many changes since 2020. A reopening date for this gorgeous hotel has been announced.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris will reopen on January 25, 2024.

This is after a long refurbishment that has been taking place since 2020.

During this refurbishment, it has been undergoing a royal transformation, using inspiration from many different Disney Princess films.

Some of the films included in the retheming of the rooms are Raya and the Last Dragon , The Princess and the Frog, and Moana .

