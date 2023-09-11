New Look Inside the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris Provided at Destination D23

This weekend at Destination D23, a small new look inside the reimagined Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris was provided.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Hotel, located at the entrance to Disneyland Park, will reopen in the first quarter of 2024 after having undergone a complete, royal transformation.

Thomas Muller, set designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, showed off the inside of the reimagined hotel for the first time, taking us to the construction site of what will become the ultimate royal Disney address, through the majestic lobby, and the elegant Rotunda.

The tour also offered a first glimpse at The Royal Banquet, which will invite guests to attend a royal feast amidst a gallery of paintings portraying numerous Disney royal families, including their famous chefs such as Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove or Chef Louis from The Little Mermaid.

The reopening date of the Disneyland Hotel and more information will be unveiled when bookings open tomorrow, September 12th.

