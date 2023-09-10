Everything Announced at Destination D23 for Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and More

During yesterday’s Disney Parks Panel at Destination D23, we received a number of updates and announcements regarding the future of Walt Disney World, Disneyland, the Disney Cruise Line, and more. In this post, we’ll gather all of those announcements together. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

New Country Bear Musical Jamboree Show Coming in 2024

The Country Bear Jamboree

Pirates of the Caribbean-Themed Lounge

A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge in Adventureland will see the return of the iconic Barker Bird.

The Hatbox Ghost Will Materialize in The Haunted Mansion in Late November

After much teasing, the Hatbox Ghost will finally make his debut at Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion in late November. New concept art of the Hatbox Ghost was also released.

First Look at Louis Audio-Animatronic for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

During an update on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, we got a quick glimpse at a Louis audio animatronic being created for the attraction.

Test Track to Get Another Update Inspired by World of Motion

Disney and Chevrolet are partnering together for a third iteration of Test Track, which will draw inspiration from the pavilion’s original attraction, World of Motion.

"Luminous The Symphony of Us" Nighttime Spectacular to Debut on December 5th

EPCOT’s all-new nighttime spectacular received a name and premiere date.

Figment Now Meeting Guests in the Imagination Pavilion

We got our first look at the updated Figment meet & greet character, who began meeting guests today, September 10th.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Opening on October 16th

Journey of Water will open on October 16th, alongside a newly announced Moana meet & greet.

World Celebration to Finally Open This December

The World Celebration neighborhood, including CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, will finally open this December, completing this stage of EPCOT’s transformation.

Soarin’ Over California Returning for a Limited Time

Beginning September 22nd, Soarin’ Over California will return to The Land for a limited time, as part of the Disney100 celebration.

Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Coming to EPCOT Later This Year

Asha, the lead heroine from Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Wish, will be making appearances at EPCOT later this year. Attendees on Sunday, September 10th got a first look at the character.

Closer Look at World Celebration Mural

During the “EPCOT: Always in a State of Becoming” panel, we got a closer look at a new mural that will be located in World Celebration, featuring a number of throwbacks to classic EPCOT.

Ahsoka Tano Coming to Star Tours Next Year

Ahsoka Tano will become a part of Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Experiences Inspired by “Encanto” and “Indiana Jones” Being Considered to Replace DinoLand

New experiences inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones are being considered for the reimagined DinoLand U.S.A. land – which has been confirmed to be inspired by a region sometimes referred to as “tropical Americas.”

New “Zootopia” Show to Replace “It’s Tough to be a Bug!”

It’s soon going to be really tough to be a bug, as a new Zootopia-themed show is coming soon to the Tree of Life Theater.

First Look at New “World-Jumping” Vehicle for New Avengers Campus Multiverse Attraction

We got a new look at the new attraction for Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure Marvel

First Look at Louis Audio-Animatronic for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

During an update on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, we got a quick glimpse at a Louis audio animatronic being created for the attraction.

Ahsoka Tano Coming to Star Tours Next Year

Ahsoka Tano will become a part of Star Tours at Disneyland Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris, beginning next spring.

Disney Cruise Line

Seventh Cruise Ship to Be Named Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, that will have its homeport in Singapore

Updated Name for Disney Cruise Line’s New Island Destination

Disney Cruise Line revealed an updated name for their new island destination, set to be called Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Other Announcements

Expanded D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Coming to Anaheim in August 2024

The renamed and expanded D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take place in Anaheim, California from August 9th through the 11th.

Disney100: D23 Royal Anniversary Ball at The Walt Disney Studios Lot

In honor of Disney100, D23 will host Disney100: D23 Royal Anniversary Ball at The Walt Disney Studios Lot on Sunday, October 15th.

Disney100: The Exhibition Coming to Chicago This November

Disney100: The Exhibition will continue its multi-city run in Chicago, starting on November 18th, 2023.

Mickey’s Official 95th Birthday Portrait Painted by Bret Iwan Unveiled

Mickey is turning 95 this year, and his official birthday portrait was unveiled – painted by the voice of Mickey himself, Bret Iwan.