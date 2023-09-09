Disney100: The Exhibition Coming to Chicago This November

The Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions, a worldwide exhibit presenter and producer, announced today that Disney100: The Exhibition will open at the 35,000-square-foot Exhibition Hub Art Center (formerly known as the Windy City Fieldhouse) in Chicago on November 18, 2023.
- Disney100: The Exhibition’s world tour was announced at D23 Expo last year, and today D23 let us know exactly when the exhibition will be making its scheduled stop in Chicago.
- November 18 is already a special occasion in Disney history as it is the birthday of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
- The facade of the Exhibition Hub Art Center will be transformed and rebranded through Disney magic to include stunning visuals that are sure to catch the attention of fans and tourists alike.
- Guests will get the chance to experience ten immersive galleries with visual, audio, and interactive elements, as well as more than 250 unique and rarely seen works of art, artifacts, memorabilia, costumes, and props from the historical collections across the many realms of Disney, all on display as The Walt Disney Company celebrates its centennial anniversary on October 16, 2023.
- The city of Chicago plays an important role in the Disney story:
- The waitlist for tickets opens today, September 6, 2023, and ticket sales will begin on September 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. CDT.
- Disney100: The Exhibition has already made stops in Philadelphia and Munich and will be coming to London in October.
What they’re saying:
- Christoph Scholz, Director, Semmel Exhibitions: “It took several years to plan and assemble the artifacts for Disney100: The Exhibition, and many of them will be on display for Disney fans for the first time. Most of the artifacts are presented from the Walt Disney Archives collection with some additional treasures from Marvel Studios, the Pixar Living Archives, the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, and Walt Disney Imagineering, including some that will be displayed for the first time in Chicago.”
- Rebecca Cline, Director, Walt Disney Archives: “We are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to Chicago. We can’t wait for guests to experience some of their favorite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: “Chicago is proud to host Disney100: The Exhibition, returning to the very city where the Walt Disney legend first began. We welcome Disney fans from all corners of the world to enjoy this immersive exhibition and spend time in the city that inspired the imagination of a young Walt Disney, one of the 20th century’s most influential Americans.”