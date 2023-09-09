Disney100: The Exhibition Coming to Chicago This November

The Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions, a worldwide exhibit presenter and producer, announced today that Disney100: The Exhibition will open at the 35,000-square-foot Exhibition Hub Art Center (formerly known as the Windy City Fieldhouse) in Chicago on November 18, 2023.

Disney100: The Exhibition’s world tour was announced at D23 Expo last year D23

November 18 is already a special occasion in Disney history as it is the birthday of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The facade of the Exhibition Hub Art Center will be transformed and rebranded through Disney magic to include stunning visuals that are sure to catch the attention of fans and tourists alike.

Guests will get the chance to experience ten immersive galleries with visual, audio, and interactive elements, as well as more than 250 unique and rarely seen works of art, artifacts, memorabilia, costumes, and props from the historical collections across the many realms of Disney, all on display as The Walt Disney Company celebrates its centennial anniversary on October 16, 2023.

The city of Chicago plays an important role in the Disney story:

The waitlist

Disney100: The Exhibition has already made stops in Philadelphia Munich coming to London

What they’re saying: