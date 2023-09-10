Video: Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Makes First Live Character Appearance at Destination D23

Attendees of Destination D23 got their first look at Asha from Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Wish, who will soon be making appearances at EPCOT, the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Officially revealed yesterday at Destination D23, Asha from the new Disney animated film Wish will soon be coming to EPCOT, the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.

During today's Walt Disney Studios panel, Asha came out on stage in front of thousands of Disney fans, who then got to enjoy 10 minutes of footage from the film.

Said footage included two of the seven all-new original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice.

See Asha’s first appearance for yourself in the video below:

Asha is described as a driven, incredibly smart, sharp-witted 17 year-old who believes in the power of wishes and cares endlessly about her community of Rosas. Asha is an idealist and a leader in the making, even if she doesn't recognize that just yet.

Asha learns that it’s not enough just to have a dream in your heart. It is Asha who will come to understand the bigger the wish, the harder the journey. Her journey puts her up against a most formidable foe, the leader of her kingdom, King Magnifico.

Asha is from the mythical island of Rosas which is better known around the world as the Kingdom of Wishes. She is of North African and Southern European ancestry, and her family means the world to her, including her mother, Sakina, and her grandfather, Sabino. Asha believes in the power of wishes, because in Rosas, your wish can quite literally and magically come true.

About Wish:

About Wish:

takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. The film features the voices of Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat Valentino.

Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.