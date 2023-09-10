“Haunted Mansion” Coming to Disney+ and Digital Retailers on October 4th

Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie will arrive on Disney+ on October 4th, just in time for Halloween.
What’s Happening:
- Home is where the haunt is, as Haunted Mansion will be making its way into your homes on October 4th, as the new film becomes available on Disney+.
- Fans can also add the movie to their digital collection on October 4th when Haunted Mansion becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.
- The news was revealed this morning at the second day of Destination D23 at Walt Disney World, when a swinging wake of ghostly ballroom dancers arrived on stage.
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion arrives October 4th on Disney+. Check out Mike’s review of the new film.
