“Haunted Mansion” Coming to Disney+ and Digital Retailers on October 4th

Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie will arrive on Disney+ on October 4th, just in time for Halloween.

What’s Happening:

Home is where the haunt is, as Haunted Mansion will be making its way into your homes on October 4th, as the new film becomes available on Disney+.

Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

