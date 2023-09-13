Celebrity Cast Revealed for 32nd Season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”

Today, the Dancing with the Stars season 32 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were announced live on ABC’s Good Morning America.

  • Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-10:31 p.m. ET) and will continue to air Tuesdays (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET) thereafter.
  • The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.
  • The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order):
    • Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson
    • Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
    • TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber
    • Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold
    • From The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev
    • From Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov
    • GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach
    • NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart
    • Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong
    • Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko
    • Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten
    • Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater
    • Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki
    • From The Brady Bunch, actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd
  • The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
  • Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.