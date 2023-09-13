CFTOD Chairman Martin Garcia Makes Harsh Comments Regarding Ongoing Legal Dispute with Disney

Martin Garcia, Chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, made some harsh comments regarding the ongoing legal dispute with The Walt Disney Company during today’s board meeting.
What’s Happening:
- The ongoing legal battle between Disney and the state of Florida began when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and DeSantis implemented the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board to put the district under his control.
- Disney has since filed a lawsuit that alleges DeSantis “orchestrated at every step” a campaign of government retaliation “as punishment for Disney’s protected speech.”
- Last week, Disney limited its lawsuit to focus on what its lawyers call “a retaliatory weaponization of government in violation of Disney’s First Amendment rights.”
- At a CFTOD board meeting today, September 13th, the board’s chairman, Martin Garcia expressed his view on the matter, saying:
- “This was indeed an extraordinary concession on the part of Disney. Disney backtracked, effectively conceding that it never should have filed the four federal causes of action against this board in federal court. The dispute between Disney and the board only involves contracts: contracts that the corporation, Disney, entered into with our predecessor, the Reedy Creek Improvement District. As such, it has nothing to do with the dispute between Disney and Governor DeSantis over legislation.”
- He called Disney's retraction “a mockery of the legal system.” He considers the federal charges against the board to be “bogus” and nothing more than “a publicity stunt.”
- “This board is also fully confident when all is said and done, the 11th-hour agreements will fall by the same wayside as their dismissed federal complaints.”
- Garcia went on to say that Disney has “exploited the generosity of the people of Florida over the years through the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act.”
- “After the establishment of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in April, this board has acted swiftly and effectively to make sure that the operations of the district are promoting the public good.”
- You can see Garcia’s full statement on the legal dispute in the video below: