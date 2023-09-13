Disney Channel and Disney Junior Announce Halloween 2023 Programming Plans

The youngest of Disney fans want to get in on the spooky Halloween fun, and so in that spirit, Disney Channel and Disney Junior have revealed their Halloween programming plans for this year.

Disney Channel's “Calling All The Monsters” and Disney Junior's “Trick or Treats” kicks off on Monday, September 25th and continues through October with the best of Disney’s Halloween-themed content. Highlights include:

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats , a new stop-motion Halloween special, premieres as a simulcast on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD which follows Mickey and the gang as they go trick-or-treating.

, a new stop-motion Halloween special, premieres as a simulcast on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD which follows Mickey and the gang as they go trick-or-treating. A 13-hour marathon celebrating the 25 anniversary of Halloweentown , featuring all four of the Disney Channel Original Movies airing back-to-back.

, featuring all four of the Disney Channel Original Movies airing back-to-back. Halloween-themed episodes of fan-favorite shows including Bunk’d : Learning the Ropes, Kiff Marvel ’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Pupstruction Hailey’s On It! The Villains of Valley View

Disney Channel

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts – “Suddenly Seabrook”

Addison, Zed, and Eliza accidentally turn a carnivorous plant into a ferocious two-headed monster that wants to eat Bucky and the rest of the crew.

Now available on Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNow

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts – “Coach’s Cat”

Zed and his friends try to get out of taking the state fitness test in P.E., but Coach and his mysterious pet have other plans.

Friday, September 15th on Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNOW; Saturday, September 16th on Disney Channel at 7:57 p.m. EDT

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts – “Robot Space Bear”

A sci-fi robot bear has Zed and Addison cornered. The duo must decide to befriend or fight it, and whether to call it Robot Space Bear, or Space Bear Robot.

Friday, September 22nd on Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNOW; Saturday, September 23rd on Disney Channel at 7:57 p.m. EDT

Halloweentown

This comedy-adventure follows Marnie and her younger siblings as they return with their estranged grandmother, a good witch (Debbie Reynolds), to her home in Halloweentown, where witches, goblins, vampires and the like lead very normal lives. On her 13th birthday, Marnie learns that she comes from a witch family and that she too is a witch. She also discovers that an evil force is plotting to take over Halloweentown, and she must help her mother and grandmother to save the day.

Wednesday, September 27th on Disney Channel at 8:00 p.m. EDT; Available on Disney+

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Kimberly J. Brown reprises her role as Marnie in the bewitching sequel to the Halloween favorite. Grandmother Aggie sweeps Marnie and Sophie off to Halloweentown to investigate a series of strange occurrences. They discover that an angry warlock has taken the book and plans to permanently turn every human into whatever costume they are wearing at midnight on Halloween. It’s a race against time, as Marnie must use her skills to defeat the young warlock threatening to change Halloweentown for eternity.

Thursday, September 28th on Disney Channel at 8:00 p.m. EDT; Available on Disney+

Kiff – “Trevor’s Rockin Halloween Bash”

Kiff is ready to have a spooky Halloween, but Barry gets scared easily.

Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel and Disney XD at 8:00 pm. EDT; Wednesday, October 4th on Disney+

Hailey’s On It! – “Beta's Gonna Hate/The A-maize-ing Maze”

“Beta's Gonna Hate” – Beta suspects that a cleaning robot is actually a chaos bot spy, but Hailey and Scott aren't so sure.

“The A-maize-ing Maze” – Hailey and Beta ditch Scott to complete a complicated corn maze, but quickly regret it when they become very lost.

Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel and Disney XD at 8:30 p.m. EDT; Wednesday, October 4th on Disney+

The Villains of Valley View – “The Haunted Jukebox”

When a haunted jukebox sends Amy and Hartley to an alternate dimension of Valley View, they must figure out how to get home before they are trapped in Monster Town forever.

Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel and Disney XD at 9:00 pm. EDT; Wednesday, October 4th on Disney+

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts – “Wynter Transport”

Wynter uses Eliza's matter transporter to teleport home and retrieve an assignment, but when she returns, her friends discover that she has somehow mutated into a giant cricket.

Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNOW; Saturday, September 30th on Disney Channel at 7:57 p.m. EDT

Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes – “The Glitching Hour”

Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel at 9:30 p.m. EDT

Halloweentown Takeover

All four of the beloved Disney Channel Original Movies – Halloweentown , Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge , Halloweentown High and Return to Halloweentown – will air back-to-back.

, , and – will air back-to-back. Tuesday, October 31st on Disney Channel at 1:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. EDT

Disney Junior

Me & Mickey – “Halloween Train Ride”

Join Mickey on his spooky Halloween train.

Monday, September 25th at 7:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel and 11:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – “The Curious Case of the Kooky Scientist”

Mickey and the gang are off to Halloweenville to see kooky scientist Von Drake’s newest invention.

Tuesday, September 26th on Disney Channel at 10:00 a.m. EDT and on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends – “Tricks for You, Treats For Me”

Zola decides to steal all of the Halloween candy for himself by zapping parents into pumpkins.

Friday, September 29th on Disney Junior and Disney Channel

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends – “Bootsie's Haunted Adventure / Too Many Tricks, Not Enough Treats”

“Bootsie's Haunted Adventure” – With help from Bootsie, Team Spidey must foil Sandman's theft of priceless Egyptian artifacts.

“Too Many Tricks, Not Enough Treats” – Team Spidey must save Halloween from Green Goblin and his candy stealing scarecrows.

Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel at 8:30 a.m. EDT and on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT

SuperKitties – “Howloween Cat” (22-Minute Episode)

When the pets’ Howloween treats go missing all over Kittydale, the SuperKitties must track down the thief, even if it turns out to be the spooky Howloween Cat that Bitsy fears.

Monday, September 25th on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT; Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel at 9:00a.m. EDT

Pupstruction – “Happy Howl-o-ween / The House of Howls”

“Happy Howl-o-ween" – Bobby Boots thinks he wasn’t invited to Pupstruction’s Howl-O-Ween party.

“The House of Howls” – Tank doesn’t think he's brave enough to help build a haunted house, but his friends are trapped!

Wednesday, September 27th on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT; Friday, September 29th on Disney Channel at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – “A Hare Raising Halloween”

Alice and her friends help Fergie overcome his Halloween jitters at the Hearts Palace celebration.

Saturday, September 30th on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – “Camp Spooky”

Minnie and the campers get a fright when something goes bump in the woods on Halloween night.

Sunday, October 1st on Disney Junior at 7:25 p.m. EDT

“Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats” Stop-Motion Halloween Special

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he’s ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner Witch Hazel casts a spell which turns them into their costumes.

The special is a collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, directed by David H. Brooks ( Mickey Saves Christmas ) with original music by Beau Black ( Mickey Mouse Funhouse ).

) with original music by Beau Black ( ). Sunday, October 1st Simulcast on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD at 7:00 p.m. EDT; Monday, October 2nd on Disney+

Me & Mickey – “Trick or Treat Story”

Minnie shares a trick or treat story.

Monday, October 2nd at 7:25 a.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and 11:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – “Stink, Stank, Stunk”

When Mickey and the gang try to rid Majestica of a mysterious smell, they discover the Grand Pumpkin must be returned to Halloweenville before it rots away.

Friday, October 6th on Disney Channel at 10:00 a.m. EDT and Disney Junior at 12:05 p.m. EDT

Me & Mickey – “Mickey's Favorite Halloween Moments”

Mickey shares his favorite Halloween moments.

Monday, October 9th at 7:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel and 11:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – “Mayor Franken-Pete's Very Bad Day”

Mickey, Minnie and friends help Mayor Franken-Pete of Halloweenville feel better by using a Calm Down Plan.

Friday, October 27th on Disney Channel at 10:00 a.m. EDT and Disney Junior at 12:05 p.m. EDT

Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “Trick or Treat”

The Wildcats hold onto major secrets as they head into an epic Halloween party at Gina’s. Confessions pour out when Ashlyn does a tarot reading for the group. Time is running out for Kourtney to decide her future plans, Miss Jenn and Mike discover that their differing Halloween game plans might be part of a bigger problem, and Carlos learns the real reason Seb has been avoiding him.

Now available on Disney+