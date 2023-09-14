Planned Lando Calrissian Series Reportedly Now Set to be a Movie

The planned Star Wars Disney+ series focused on Lando Calrissian is now reportedly set to be a movie, according to The Wrap.
- The Lando Calrissian series, simply titled Lando, was set to star Donald Glover reprising his role from 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- In fact, back in July, we learned that Glover and his brother Stephen Glover had been tapped to write the series.
- Now, while appearing on a podcast/web series, Stephen Glover has let it slip that the series is actually now set to be a movie.
- Glover does leave some doubt in there, saying “the idea right now is to do a movie.”
- He also explains that, due to the ongoing writers strike, “it’s like a game of telephone, with the information coming out.” So take this news with a grain of salt.
- Lando Calrissian was originally played by Billy Dee Williams in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.
- The character has returned several times throughout the Star Wars franchise, including in Solo and animated projects like Star Wars Rebels.
- Williams even reprised the role himself in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- The Lando project was originally announced way back in 2020, with Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien attached.
- However, earlier this year, Simien exited the project as the Glover brothers took over the writing duties.