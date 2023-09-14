Special Halloween Events for Disney Vacation Club Members at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

If you are a Disney Vacation Club member, there are special Halloween events happening at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World:

Gather as a community inside the Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk to pose for festive photos with Disney Characters and enjoy a sweet treat during this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, presented as part of Membership Magic.

Disney Vacation Club Meet & Treat:

When: 9/25, 9/26, 10/9, 10/10, 10/30, 10/31

Where: Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk, Walt Disney World Resort

Who: Eligible Members with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation

No Registration Required

Admission is subject to capacity limits

NO RESORT PARKING available specifically for this event

Check DisneyVacationClub.com

Disneyland Resort:

Celebrate Halloween at the Community Hall inside The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

During this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, you’ll enjoy a festive night of treat stops (located at all Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Centers at the Disneyland Resort), crafts, and photos with Disney Characters.

Disney Vacation Club Candy, Craft and Characters:

When: 10/17 & 10/24

Where: Disney Vacation Club Community Hall inside The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the Disneyland Resort

Who: Eligible Members with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation or an Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party event ticket that is valid on the event date

No Registration Required

Admission is subject to capacity limits

NO RESORT PARKING available specifically for this event

Check DisneyVacationClub.com