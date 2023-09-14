Your Favorite Nightmares Return in Trailer for Disney+’s “Goosebumps”

Viewers beware. Disney+ has released a trailer for their upcoming Goosebumps series coming to the streamer in October.

the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series is set to debut across both Disney+ and Hulu. The trailer for the series was released today as part of the reveal of the lineups for both Huluween and Disney+'s Hallowstream

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

The new television series draws on elements from five of the most popular middle grade books including Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy.

Cast: