Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa To Close For Another Refurbishment

After reopening after a lengthy refurbishment earlier this year, Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will be closing once again for a few weeks.

What’s Happening:

Even though the famed restaurant had just reopened after a lengthy refurbishment that introduced an enhanced interior and an updated menu, Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World

The site says, “Beginning September 17, 2023, Narcoossee’s will be unavailable. We expect to reopen by mid-October. During this time, we welcome Guests to consider other dining locations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa—including the signature dining favorite, Cítricos.”

Narcoossee’s, known for its elegant coastal offerings from land and sea in a waterfront setting, serving a spectacular, innovative selection of fresh seafood from both local waters and around the globe, is also one of the few Walt Disney World eateries that maintains a dress code, being one of the property’s Signature Dining experiences.

Narcoossee’s reopened earlier this year in April after having been closed for nearly a year to allow guests to be surrounded by a reimagined interior space. From the soft blue and green details to the hand-painted artwork that takes guests on a journey from land to sea as they move throughout the restaurant, it’s the perfect backdrop for a memorable dinner.

No specific reopening date has been provided by Walt Disney World, only that they expect the restaurant to reopen in mid-October.

The original refurbishment and the current closure are all part of enhancements and refurbishments that are taking place currently at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which is currently seeing construction work all over the resort, including the hotel’s grand lobby, though for guests staying there, most amenities are still available and the work is being done during the daytime hours.