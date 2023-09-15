Hulu Introduces “Top 15 Today” Trending Feature of Movies and Shows

Hulu has implemented a new “Top 15 Today” feature that highlights the most popular TV shows and films on the Disney-owned streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- Similar to the “Trending” section on Disney+, Hulu now gives subscribers insight into what’s popular through a new section called “Top 15 Today.”
- “Top 15 Today” is a combination of TV shows and movies that were the most watched over the past 24 hours, updated daily between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT.
- Hulu defines views as the total stream time divided by the runtime available.
- The algorithm that determines placement also takes into account the growing popularity of new shows and movies released during that time frame.
- Unlike similar functions on streaming providers like Netflix, Hulu’s list is specific to episodes of TV shows rather than a series as a whole. The algorithm will only highlight the most-watched episode of a series to ensure that one popular show doesn’t take more than one slot per day.
- “Top 15 Today” is not available on kids’ profiles.
- At the time of this announcement, Hulu’s Top 15 Today list included the following:
- Only Murders in the Building – S3 E4 – The White Room
- Welcome to Wrexham – S1 E1 – Dream
- The Other Black Girl – S1 E1 – They Say I'm Different
- Reservation Dogs – S1 E1 – F*ckin’ Rez Dogs
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Futurama – S11 E1 – The Impossible Stream
- 27 Dresses
- The Intern
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- Ready Player One
- 20/20 – S45 E36 – Long Island Serial killer
- Vacation Friends 2
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- The majority of the list today is comprised of content owned by The Walt Disney Company, including 5 Hulu Originals. Only 3 titles on the list are licensed from another company (The Intern, Ready Player One, Max Max: Fury Road), all of which are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now