Hulu Introduces “Top 15 Today” Trending Feature of Movies and Shows

Hulu has implemented a new “Top 15 Today” feature that highlights the most popular TV shows and films on the Disney-owned streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Similar to the “Trending” section on Disney+

“Top 15 Today” is a combination of TV shows and movies that were the most watched over the past 24 hours, updated daily between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT.

Hulu defines views as the total stream time divided by the runtime available.

The algorithm that determines placement also takes into account the growing popularity of new shows and movies released during that time frame.

Unlike similar functions on streaming providers like Netflix, Hulu’s list is specific to episodes of TV shows rather than a series as a whole. The algorithm will only highlight the most-watched episode of a series to ensure that one popular show doesn’t take more than one slot per day.

“Top 15 Today” is not available on kids’ profiles.

At the time of this announcement, Hulu’s Top 15 Today list included the following: Only Murders in the Building Welcome to Wrexham The Other Black Girl Reservation Dogs Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl The Devil Wears Prada Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest Futurama 27 Dresses The Intern Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End Ready Player One 20/20 Vacation Friends 2 Mad Max: Fury Road

The majority of the list today is comprised of content owned by The Walt Disney Company, including 5 Hulu Originals. Only 3 titles on the list are licensed from another company (The Intern, Ready Player One, Max Max: Fury Road), all of which are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.