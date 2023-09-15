Photos / Video: Mirabel from “Encanto” Now Greeting Guests at the Magic Kingdom’s Fairytale Garden

As Walt Disney World kicks off a month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, guests at the Magic Kingdom can now meet with Mirabel from Encanto.

The meet & greet can be found in the former Merida meet & greet location, known as Fairytale Garden, across from Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe. The area has received a light makeover, with some beautiful new artwork, including this gate featuring all of the Family Madrigal.

When Mirabel arrives, the gates swing open, revealing more artwork and decorations from and inspired by the film.

Banners feature fan-favorite characters from the film, including Antonio, Luisa, and Isabela.

And here she is, Mirabel herself! Check out DisneyWorld.com or the My Disney Experience app to see what time she’ll appear on the day of your visit.

For those still looking to meet with Merida at the Magic Kingdom, she can now be found at the gazebo in Liberty Square, located behind Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe.