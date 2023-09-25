New Trailer for “Next Goal Wins” Sees Taika Waititi in the Director’s Chair

Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for their upcoming film Next Goal Wins. Director Taika Waititi is featured in the new trailer as he discusses his knowledge of soccer.

The new trailer sees Waititi in the director’s chair as he admits he didn’t know anything about soccer before making this film… and now he knows less.

The trailer also gives us a look at the characters portrayed by Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.

We also get to see more of Michael Fassbender training his hilariously inept team.

Next Goal Wins comes to theaters November 17.

comes to theaters November 17. Watch the new trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ Next Goal Wins below:

About Next Goal Wins:

“Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.”

is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.” Next Goal Wins premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival

Check out Bill’s review

Cast: