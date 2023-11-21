“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Creator Dave Filoni Has Been Named Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm

Some big news coming out of the world of Star Wars this week, as Dave Filoni has been named the Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, the company launched by George Lucas in the 1970s and which is now owned by The Walt Disney Company. The news broke through an interview with Filoni in Vanity Fair that was released today.

Dave Filoni has been named Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, alongside president Kathleen Kennedy and head of development Carrie Beck.

Filoni started with the company more than 15 years ago, serving as a supervising director on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series under creator George Lucas. Since then, Filoni has co-created additional animated series like Star Wars Rebels , Star Wars Resistance , and Star Wars: The Bad Batch . He also serves as executive producer on the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett , plus created and wrote the spinoff series Star Wars: Ahsoka .

Filoni is also set to direct an upcoming live-action theatrical feature film that will wrap up the "Mandoverse" of Star Wars stories.

According to Vanity Fair, Dave Filoni’s new role will place him “into the development process much earlier and in a much more expansive capacity than his previous advisory duties.”

