Cinnabon and Quiet Flight Set to Close This Month at Universal Orlando CityWalk

Two locations in Universal Orlando’s CityWalk are set to close later this month to make way for some new additions, according to WESH 2 News.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has confirmed that both Cinnabon and the Quiet Flight surf shop will close to make way for new experiences.

Quiet Flight, a surf-themed clothing shop which has called CityWalk home since its opening in 1999, will be closing permanently on Sunday, April 14th.

Meanwhile, the Cinnabon storefront will close permanently on April 28th – however, it may reopen at a later date as a kiosk.

There is currently no further details on what new experiences may be added, Universal said there will be more information revealed soon.

