Dolly Parton and Dollywood Make National Geographic’s “Best of the World” 2024 List

National Geographic released its annual Best of the World list for 2024, which includes Dolly Parton and Dollywood!
What’s Happening:
- Nat Geo’s 2024 Best of the World list includes new categories, which have allowed both Dolly Parton and a Dollywood resort to be featured.
- Dolly Parton is on the list of “Travelers of the Year,” having helped transform her hometown of Pigeon Forge, TN, into a vacation destination through her Dollywood theme park, Dollywood’s Splash Country water park, dinner theater shows, award-winning resorts, and robust seasonal activities calendar.
- Thanks to Dollywood, Pigeon Forge has become a tourist hotspot that rivals nearby Gatlinburg, allowing fans of Dolly Parton’s music to more deeply connect with the Great Smoky Mountains that have been featured in so many of Dolly Parton’s songs.
- In addition, Dolly Parton is on the list for helping kids widen their world through the power of books via Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a non-profit program that provides free books to pre-K children.
- Dollywood also partners with the American Eagle Foundation and features Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, the largest presentation of non-releasable bald eagles in North America.
- Dollywood’s newest resort hotel, HeartSong Lodge, is one of just 4 hotels in North America to make the “Worth a Trip” list, which includes places travelers can easily build an itinerary around.
- You can learn more about Dollywood and HeartSong Lodge in our coverage of everything new at the Dollywood Resort in 2024.
- Thinking of booking a trip to Dollywood? Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel, a division of MEI Travel, for all your travel booking needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com