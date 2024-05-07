 Opening Date Revealed for The Dolly Parton Experience at Dollywood

Cue the music (and the sparkles), as Dollywood has revealed that the new Dolly Parton Experience will officially open on May 24th.

  • Dollywood announced the opening date for The Dolly Parton Experience by sharing a video on their Instagram, which features a brief look at some of Dolly’s many costumes that will be featured within.
  • The Dolly Parton Experience provides guests more Dolly than ever with interactive elements in multiple buildings that invite guests on Dolly’s journey from Locust Ridge to stages around the world.
  • Set to be three-times larger than the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, the new experience also brings Dolly’s timeless story into the 21st century with state-of-the-art interactive elements.
  • The entire Adventures in Imagination area transforms to create the new Dolly Parton Experience. In this reimagined themed-area, you'll discover three distinct experiences, each uniquely crafted to tell Dolly's story like never before.
  • Those three distinct experiences are:
    • Songteller – A digital experience about Dolly Parton’s most personal songs and the stories that inspired them.
    • Behind the Seams – A look into the fabulous, rhinestoned costumes that have defined every era of Dolly Parton’s life and career, plus a behind-the-scenes look of the creative process.
    • Precious Memories – A more personal look into Dolly’s family life through a whole new exhibit in the DreamSong Theater’s queue.
  • Additionally, a brand-new merchandise location will be available and Dolly's home on wheels returns in a new spot.

