Elle King Replaced by Nessa Barrett in Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Concert Lineup Following Controversial Performance

Singer Elle King has been replaced in the concert lineup for Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras by Nessa Barrett following controversy over a recent performance.

When the concert lineup for this year’s Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval was announced last week, singer Elle King was slated to perform on February 17th.

However, since then, King performed at the Grand Ole Opry last Friday, where she drew criticism and concern for being visibly intoxicated. The daughter of comedian Rob Schneider was captured in many videos slurring her words, cursing, and telling the audience that she was “hammered.”

Following these issues, Universal Orlando has replaced King in the Mardi Gras concert lineup with Nessa Barrett, who will be the headliner on Saturday, February 17th.

Other artists performing this year include Ava Max, Zedd, and the Barenaked Ladies. You can see the full, updated concert lineup below.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2024 Concert Lineup:

February 3rd – Walker Hayes

February 10th – The All-American Rejects

February 17th – Nessa Barrett

February 18th – KC and the Sunshine Band

February 24th – Barenaked Ladies

March 2nd – DJ Khaled

March 9th – Ava Max

March 10th – Queen Latifah

March 16th – Luis Fonsi

March 17th – Zedd

In addition to the concerts, this year’s festivities present a vibrant Mardi Gras party like no other, featuring an expansive menu of sweet, savory, and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the globe, a dazzling Mardi Gras parade featuring all-new, incredibly detailed floats inspired by elements, and more.

