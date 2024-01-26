Elle King Replaced by Nessa Barrett in Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Concert Lineup Following Controversial Performance

Singer Elle King has been replaced in the concert lineup for Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras by Nessa Barrett following controversy over a recent performance.
- When the concert lineup for this year’s Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval was announced last week, singer Elle King was slated to perform on February 17th.
- However, since then, King performed at the Grand Ole Opry last Friday, where she drew criticism and concern for being visibly intoxicated. The daughter of comedian Rob Schneider was captured in many videos slurring her words, cursing, and telling the audience that she was “hammered.”
- Following these issues, Universal Orlando has replaced King in the Mardi Gras concert lineup with Nessa Barrett, who will be the headliner on Saturday, February 17th.
- Other artists performing this year include Ava Max, Zedd, and the Barenaked Ladies. You can see the full, updated concert lineup below.
Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2024 Concert Lineup:
- February 3rd – Walker Hayes
- February 10th – The All-American Rejects
- February 17th – Nessa Barrett
- February 18th – KC and the Sunshine Band
- February 24th – Barenaked Ladies
- March 2nd – DJ Khaled
- March 9th – Ava Max
- March 10th – Queen Latifah
- March 16th – Luis Fonsi
- March 17th – Zedd
- In addition to the concerts, this year’s festivities present a vibrant Mardi Gras party like no other, featuring an expansive menu of sweet, savory, and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the globe, a dazzling Mardi Gras parade featuring all-new, incredibly detailed floats inspired by elements, and more.
