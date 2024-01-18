Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is Back Starting February 3rd

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is back this year and will be a celebration that you won’t want to miss. The event starts on February 3 and runs through April 7.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando

This year’s festivities present a vibrant Mardi Gras party like no other, featuring an expansive menu of sweet, savory, and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the globe, a dazzling Mardi Gras parade featuring all-new, incredibly detailed floats inspired by elements, and – on select nights – live concerts by top names in music like DJ Khaled, Ava Max, Luis Fonsi and more.

And guests can enjoy all of the fun as part of regular theme park admission to Universal Studios Florida.

Click here

New Elements Parade Theme

This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme will bring the elements to life in six new, beautifully designed parade floats inspired by Earth, wind, fire, water, the sun and the moon.

The new collection of element floats will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats to create this year’s parade – complete with high-energy music, dozens of performers donning elaborate costumes and tons of beads.

Taste the International Flavors of Carnaval

Mardi Gras guests can savor the mouthwatering flavors of global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Spain to China and beyond with an expansive menu featuring more than 60 tasting-sized items.

While venturing throughout the parkwide celebration, guests will find kiosks featuring delicious culinary delicacies inspired by various locations from around the globe – including the classic Fried Green Tomato Po’boy and fan-favorite fluffy Beignets from New Orleans, Chicken Schnitzel from Germany, Chilaquiles Verdes from Mexico and so much more.

The best way to experience the flavors of Mardi Gras is with the specialty Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, which allows guests to taste and save more by paying $65 for a $75 card.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders also receive special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120.

The Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card will be available for purchase at Mardi Gras food and beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida.

The Party Continues at Universal Orlando’s Hotels

The best way to experience Universal Mardi Gras is with a stay at one of Universal’s eight incredible hotels, where guests can enjoy exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation to the theme parks.

Universal Orlando hotels will offer exclusive Mardi Gras food and beverages this season, such as the Crawfish and Andouille Sausage Egg Roll at Islands Dining Room in Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Mardi Gras Empanadas at Amatista Cookhouse in Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Jambalaya at Beach Break Cafe in Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites and more.

For more information about Universal Mardi Gras and additional offerings, like the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.