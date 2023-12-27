The Most Exciting New Roller Coasters Coming to the United States in 2024

With the end of 2023 rapidly approaching us, and for the third year in a row, it’s time to look ahead towards 2024 and the exciting new coasters coming across theme and amusement parks in America next year. This list is simply in alphabetical order, but I’ll definitely be sharing how excited I am for certain coasters as well.

All-American Triple Loop – Indiana Beach

The third edition of this list and the third time this coaster has made the list. Originally supposed to open in 2022 and then 2023, it looks like Indiana Beach is finally ready to open All-American Triple Loop in 2024. Indiana Beach’s new, somewhat controversial addition, is actually not a new coaster at all. Built in 1984 and most recently at a park in Mexico City, this coaster actually caused a fatal accident in 2019, due to poor maintenance. Indiana Beach amusement park has since purchased the coaster and are completely refurbishing it for a 2024 debut, maybe. So let’s hope when it finally opens, it has a less tumultuous life in Indiana.

Circuit Breaker – COTALAND

Here’s another coaster originally planned for 2023 that has been pushed back to 2024, or possibly even later, coming to COTALAND, a relatively new park located at the Circuit of the Americas race track complex in Austin, Texas. Coaster enthusiasts have been paying attention to this park due to their announcements of two extremely unique coasters. The second of these to debut will be Circuit Breaker, a tilt coaster from Vekoma, the first-of-its-kind in North America. The only other tilt coaster in the world can be found in Taiwan. Orlando theme park fans who have ridden Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida may know some of the sensation caused by a tilt coaster, but Circuit Breaker will be different, titling riders to exactly 90 degrees and holding them briefly before they plummet towards the ground. COTALAND’s other expected new coaster coming in 2024 is a little further down this list…

Fire In The Hole – Silver Dollar City

Fire In The Hole is one of the oldest attractions at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, having opened over 50 years ago in 1972. With the attraction’s advanced age, the park made plans to rebuild the experience with modern technology and theming elsewhere in the park, in a truly unprecedented move in the industry. Featuring new track and vehicles manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction, the completely new Fire In The Hole will feature a custom soundtrack, enhanced special effects, and the iconic coaster experience – with a powered incline and gravity descent, including three drops and a quick splash-landing.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity – Six Flags Great Adventure

In celebration of Six Flags Great Adventure’s 50th anniversary, they’ll be adding a first-of-its-kind in North America – The Flash: Vertical Velocity. The Flash will be only the second Vekoma Super Boomerang, and the first outside of Asia. You’ll experience microgravity just like the Flash as you run upside down, almost 100 feet off the ground. Zoom through a 180-degree twisted drop followed by a Zero-G roll back to the vertical tower, reaching speeds of up to 59 miles per hour. The train pauses, and then, just like the Flash, you change directions on a dime and rush backwards along the track.

Good Gravy! – Holiday World

Now this is a coaster that has made this list not because of crazy thrills, but rather some absolutely charming theming. Located at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, this new family boomerang coaster will be located within the park’s Thanksgiving section, and is literally themed to Thanksgiving dinner! You begin your scrumptious journey in Grandma Gracy’s house, where something unthinkable happens: the family runs out of gravy! It’s up to you to help Grandma make more “Good Gravy” and save Thanksgiving dinner, which you’ll do by hopping on board a gravy boat-shaped ride vehicle. I can’t wait to see just how quirky this little ride turns out.

Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer – Mattel Adventure Park

A brand new theme park is coming to Glendale, Arizona, a state not really known for theme parks. Although originally planned to open in 2023, it looks like the Mattel Adventure Park will finally open in 2024. The park will feature branded experiences such as two Hot Wheels roller coasters, a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park, and playing off this year’s immensely popular Barbie film, a Barbie themed experience. The larger of the two coasters, Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer, looks to be a fun coaster somewhat similar to Lightning Run at Kentucky Kingdom, and it will be great to have a new park opening.

Iron Menace – Dorney Park

Cedar Fair is once again throwing a bone to one of their smaller parks, with Iron Menace set to open at Dorney Park in 2024. This B&M Dive Machine will be the park’s first new coaster since 2012, and will feature a highly themed queue set in McTavish Steel Mill. Leaving the station, riders will head up 160 feet in the air before plummeting at a beyond-vertical, 95-degree drop. Four mind-twisting inversions and speeds up to 64 miles per hour leave riders of this drop coaster spellbound—and burning for more.

Palindrome – COTALAND

The second coaster, and more likely to open this year, coming to COTALAND is Palindrome. Prior to the 2021 IAAPA Expo in Orlando, manufacturer Gerstlauer had been teasing a one-of-a-kind coaster, and it ended up being North America’s first shuttle Infinity coaster. This incredibly unique ride will feature a first of its kind airtime hill on a spike that sends the train back through the track backwards. The coaster will also travel through an inversion while crossing over traffic, giving amazing views to both riders and passers-by.

Penguin Trek – SeaWorld Orlando

Replacing the ill-fated Empire of the Penguin dark ride at SeaWorld Orlando will be the new Penguin Trek family coaster. This new coaster will make use of the existing facility, with some dark ride scenes planned for the beginning of the experience, and the penguin exhibit remaining at the exit. Penguin Trek will feature a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica. Featuring two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns, this unforgettable coaster moves at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track that traverses both indoors and outside.

Phoenix Rising – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

SeaWorld Orlando’s sister park, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, is also getting a family coaster from B&M – however this one will be a suspended coaster. The park’s 10th coaster replaces the Sand Serpent wild mouse coaster, and will take guests soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region. Phoenix Rising will be the first coaster at the park to feature on-board audio, enhancing the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns and surprises for families riding together.

Top Thrill 2 – Cedar Point

While not an entirely new coaster, this reimagining of Cedar Point’s iconic Top Thrill Dragster will certainly be a new experience. Following a recent accident, the attraction has been closed since 2021, and will now be reimagined into Top Thrill 2. Cedar Point is set to build on the legacy of the original attraction with not one, but two, 420-foot-tall track towers, putting riders in the driver’s seat for one of the greatest races of all time. Riders will immerse themselves as they join the CP Racing Team and climb into one of three, sleek high-performance racing vehicles. Each of Top Thrill 2’s trains will feature open-air seating, providing heart-pounding views on the world’s first and only dual-tower vertical speedway.

Ultra Surf Coaster – Six Flags Over Georgia

Finally, we have the first-of-its-kind Ultra Surf Coaster coming to Six Flags Over Georgia. Similar to the Mack Rides PowerSplash that has been installed elsewhere, including at Six Flags Over Texas, this new model will instead be from Intamin. Combining a water ride with a coaster experience, this coaster might look simple—but looks can be deceiving. Prepare to coast back and forth along nearly 590 feet of U-shaped track, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour as you hit the ride’s 144-foot peak before splashing down in a scenic splashing pad.

And just for fun, here’s a list of the rest of the announced coasters coming to the United States in 2024:

I hope you enjoyed this look at the roller coasters of 2024, and hopefully you’ll have the chance to experience some of them too!