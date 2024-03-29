Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Counter Now Open in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood

Some magical new frozen treats are now available in Hogsmeade. Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream is now open at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood.

While Florean Fortescue’s has been open at Universal Studios Florida since the opening of Diagon Alley in 2014, Universal Studios Hollywood guests have not yet had the chance to enjoy magical ice cream.

The new Florean Fortescue’s will offer 10 flavors of soft serve: Butterbeer Chocolate Orange Toffee Nut Pistachio Banana Mint Vanilla Granny Smith Apple Toffee Apple

Florean Fortescue’s has been added as part of the recently announced Butterbeer Season

However, it should be known that Florean Fortescue’s will be a permanent location, so that Butterbeer ice cream won’t be going anywhere.

It’s also worth noting that Gold and Platinum Annual Pass Members will get a discount at the new location.

Butterbeer Season is running now through April 30 at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando